Businesses come and go in the life of any region. They open with great expectations and often fail before even acquiring a steady clientele. Others find a niche or provide goods or services that are desired or necessary and become staples for local consumers for years — even generations.
And a few become, at least for a time, something more — vital and integrated in the fabric of the community.
The Apothecary, which closes today after 49 years in downtown Keene, debuted at a time when the local drugstore was far more a part of the lives of its customers than are the major chain pharmacies nowadays. Yes, pharmacists still dole out needed medications and must work through sensitive, private medical situations with their customers — we’re not knocking them. But what George Roentsch, and later, his wife, Mary, and key employees brought to the job was something more.
For starters, like that small hardware store that somehow can produce from its back room the most mismatched random furnace or lawnmower parts, even though it’s a twentieth the size of a big box home store, The Apothecary somehow had, could find, or would make, any medication, ointment or homeopathic requested.
In fact, that became the shop’s claim to fame in more recent years: Compounding apothecaries are few and far between in 21st-century America — at least, to the extent The Apothecary has done it. Most modern pharmacies can do basic compounding when needed; it’s still a skill taught at pharmacy schools. But regularly tailoring medications to the needs of individual patients is rarer, and time-intensive.
Note the shop has transferred its patients’ prescriptions to a Littleton pharmacy that plans to accommodate customers by mail. David Rochefort, owner of Littleton’s Eastern States Compounding, told The Sentinel’s Sierra Hubbard he’s been approached by quite a few small pharmacies as compounding oversight becomes more stringent. We’d guess it’s also becoming less viable as a business model on a small scale as more and more customers choose convenience and lower prices over the personal touch.
Even in the face of this dynamic, as many consumers have migrated to West Street and Key Road and major chain stores from Target to grocery stores have added pharmacy services, The Apothecary has been a major part of the city’s downtown. Its front window has regularly featured artwork, event posters and other announcements of local goings-on. It’s among a handful of businesses hosting a Christmastime angel tree to benefit youngsters in need.
George Roentsch retired in 2009, and passed away two years later. Now, Mary Roentsch is ready to retire as well, and so is her pharmacist, Susie Harris.
The closing of the shop will, for a time, leave a small but visible scar on the downtown’s business landscape.
The loss of a unique establishment, representative of the traditions of personal service, attention to detail and contributions to the community, will hurt more, and for far longer.