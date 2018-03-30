Percy “Bud” Alfred Sprague, 85, was called to his heavenly home on March 23, 2018, after a short but valiant battle against Legionnaire’s Disease.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1932, on Birge Street in Brattleboro, the eldest son of Percy Elmer Sprague and Florence Marion Montieth.
He grew up in Brattleboro and lived many years in Newfane, Vt., and Keene. He graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1950. He proudly served in the Vermont National Guard (172nd Infantry) and New Hampshire National Guard (195th Infantry) and was honorably discharged from both. On June 24, 1950, he married Joyce Sheila Fisher in Brattleboro. She was the mother of his daughters and predeceased him in 1986. In 1960s he was the Grand Master of the I.O.O.F. in Greenfield, Mass.
As a youth he worked on the Lott Farm and loved being in the 4H Club. In the 1950s he owned his own business, the Starr Oil Company. He then moved his family to Vermont where he became the Manager of Valley Oil Co. He was a paper maker, quality control inspector, at Specialty Paperboard Corp. from which he retired after more than 30 years. In the 1980s he was a special officer with the Brattleboro Police Department.
He is survived by his three daughters, Helen L. Gammon, Brenda Sprague-Kent and her husband, Chris, and Susan L. Fisher and her husband, Paul; three grandchildren, Sean M. A. Gammon and his wife, Kimberly, Jessica L. Galdamez and her husband, Billy, and Jeremy E. Kent and his wife, Bonnie; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Tyler and Cameron Gammon and Elliana Galdamez; three brothers, Richard, Dwight and Robert; and two sisters, Janice Cross and Marilyn Lucier.
His brother, Byron, predeceased him. He is also survived by his second wife, Priscilla Clark Lloyd, whom he married in 1986; his two stepsons, Earl and Robert and their wives, Analisa and Carissa; and two step-grandsons, Harrison and Joshua; as well as his former son-in-law, Stewart Shepard; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was immensely proud of his beloved daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and treasured the time spent with them. He loved music, both playing and listening. He was an accomplished musician who played a variety of instruments. He played the piano professionally for many years, including having his own band “The Vestas.” He was an avid reader from childhood of history and biographies with special interest in the Civil War and World War II. His passions were racing stock cars and in later years attending auctions, thrift shops and tag sales. He collected baseball cards. He also loved traveling and was fortunate to have done so extensively. His last few months were happily spent at the Applewood Nursing Home due to the wonderful friendships he made there.
Calling hours will be at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., in Keene on Monday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. His funeral with follow at 1 p.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 33 Arch St., Keene.
A reception celebrating Percy’s life will be held after the funeral at the Elks Club on Putney Road in Brattleboro from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Winston Prouty Center, 209 Austine Drive, Brattleboro, or to Cedarcrest Center for children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
