Michael A. LeBlanc
Michael A. LeBlanc, 35, a resident of Richmond, passed away in Peterborough on Friday, March 23, 2018, following injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Nov. 15, 1982, in Peterborough, the son of Susan (Packard) and Richard LeBlanc Sr. He grew up in Troy and attended St. Joseph Regional School in Keene, St. Bernard Catholic School in Massachusetts and Monadnock Regional High School. In his youth, Mike was a member of the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a gifted athlete playing football, baseball, basketball and even golf! On June 24, 2006, he married the love of his life, Kristen J. Martin.
Together, the two of them owned and operated Above and Beyond Moving and Storage. Mike was gifted at being able to fix just about anything and was blessed with a very compassionate and outgoing spirit which enabled him to help many people throughout his life. He was a devoted husband and loving daddy; he would do anything to provide for his family. Being in the outdoors was one of his passions; whether fishing, camping, hunting, riding four-wheelers or snowmobiles or simply enjoying a warm summer BBQ with family and friends, he was happiest when he was surrounded by those he loved. He also enjoyed watching sporting events, where he would cheer for the Yankees, Jets and Broncos and any other teams that played against the Red Sox and Patriots.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen J. LeBlanc of Richmond; their daughters, Isabelle, Laci, Natalie and Chloe; his mother, Susan Timpson and her husband, Ted, of Windsor; his mother-in-law, Bonnie Russell of Raymond; his father-in-law, Chuck Martin and his wife, Cyndie, of Fitzwilliam; his paternal grandfather, George LeBlanc of Barre, Vt.; his brothers, Matthew LeBlanc and Caryzma, Ricky LeBlanc and Eric LeBlanc; his sisters, April Dellasanta and Robert Martin, Angie Russell and her husband, Dan, Haley LeBlanc and Brant Wright, and Sandi Sorley LeBlanc and her husband, Patrick; brothers-in-law, Jared Martin and Ben Nye and his wife, Bridget; sisters-in-law, Samantha Jacobs and her husband, Ben, and Mariah Wattendorf; aunts, Diane Dufresne and her husband, Paul, and Laurie LeBlanc; his uncle, Bob LeBlanc and his wife, Sheri; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members. His family at Above and Beyond Moving and Storage always held a special place in his heart. He is predeceased by his father, Richard LeBlanc Sr.; grandmother, Marie LeBlanc; and grandparents, Lloyd and Doris Packard.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 11 a.m.
In honor of Mike’s love for the outdoors and sports, the family requests that those attending the calling hours wear their favorite camo or Yankees attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
