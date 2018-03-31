Joseph E. Pellerin
Joseph Eli Pellerin, 84, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at the Westwood Care Center in Keene after a period of declining health.
Joseph Eli was born the son of the late Eva (Messier) and Joseph O. Pellerin on Nov. 26, 1933, in Keene. He was educated at St. Joseph School and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1951.
Soon after high school Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War where he served on the destroyer USS Purdy (DD-734).
On July 2, 1955, he exchanged vows with Marjorie J. Bean at St. Bernard’s Church in Keene with family and friends in attendance.
He worked at the A.E. Martel Co. in Keene as plant superintendent for 28 years before retiring. He also worked as a part-time police officer for the Keene Police Department from 1956 until the late 1960s. During his retirement years he went to work at Agway in Keene where you could find him working in the garden center or building new displays.
Eli had many interests and hobbies over the years. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Eli, as many fondly knew him, had a great singing voice and was asked to share it at many events in his life. At home, he enjoyed fixing things and gardening and was an avid reader. A trip to Ireland with his wife, Marge, was a highlight during his retirement. Best of all, he was a funny and loving dad and grandfather.
Mr. Pellerin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie J. Pellerin of Swanzey; his daughters, Nancy A. Pellerin and her husband, J. Michael Mugford, of Keene, Diana J. Hobert of Keene and Donna M. Patnode and her husband, Francis A. Patnode, of Pembroke; five grandchildren, Sara M. Wellington, Andrea J. Hobert, Jenna M. Hobert, Allen C. Patnode and Michael J. Patnode; two great-grandchildren, Ainsly Wellington and Callen Wellington; his sister, Helene Dunches of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Arthur and Phillip O. Pellerin.
The family is grateful for the loving care given to him by the staff at Westwood Health Care Center and Hospice in the short time he was there.
In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A private burial with military honors will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph Eli Pellerin to Ruck-Up, Inc., 42 Upper Knight St., Keene (a local non-profit for veterans).
Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories of Swanzey is in charge of arrangements (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.