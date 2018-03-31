George B. Foy
George Bernard Foy of Rutland, Vt., died peacefully the morning of March 20, 2018, with his daughter, Mary Lou, at his side. He was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Schenectady, N.Y., to George L. and Bernice (Schultz) Foy, the eldest of two boys. He married Mae (Sinovoy) Foy on Oct. 11, 1953, and lived in the Albany/Schenectady area, having two children, Michael and Mary Lou. The family relocated to Rutland in 1963, and he lived there ever since. George lost his beloved wife, Mae, Oct. 14, 2017.
George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the American Legion Post #31 and the VFW.
George worked at the Grand Union (now Tops) in Rutland as the meat department and deli manager for many years. He also worked as a district manager, traveling around the state, assisting in opening new departments and stores until he retired. He was very fond of his crew at GU and met many people from the Rutland area while working there. George was also very active with Rutland Elks Club, making his way through the chairs as exalted ruler and district deputy. He was known to many in town as George but was also fondly called Yogi and Black Bart. George possessed a quiet determination in everything he did, from skiing and becoming a member of the Otter Ski Patrol at Pico to sharing stories with friends and family. He had a knack for speaking and would often include an Irish or English accent to add to the tale. George was an avid outdoorsman, fishing from Maine for cod out to California for salmon but was happy to be out on Mendon Brook or Kent Pond. He loved fly fishing as well and tied many of his own flies. He hunted from Maine to Montana and cherished his trips to hunt deer in Oklahoma with friends from town but was satisfied to wander the woods in Wheelerville or Weston.
George is survived by his son, Michael Foy and his wife, Marilyn, of Hayward, Calif.; and daughter, Mary Lou (Foy) Alther and her husband, Phil, of Keene; and a grandson, Michael Alther, of Mapleton, Maine. He is survived by four step-grandchildren, Shannon and Susan Alther of Stratham and their daughter, Susannah; Gretchen Alther, of Honolulu; Chris and Michelle Keller and their son, Parker, of Oakley, Calif., Rick deJong and his children of Oakley, Calif. George is also survived by his brother, Donald Foy, of Tampa, Fla., and his sons, Tom Foy of Tampa, Fla., his family and their children and Brian Foy, of Melbourne, Fla.; sister-in-law, Harriet Buck and her husband, Raymond, of Watervliet, N.Y.; and their daughters, Marcina Janicelli of Watervliet, N.Y., Susan Provenzano of Rome, N.Y., and their families and children.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mae Foy, of Rutland; sister-in-law, Gertrude Sinovoy of Watervliet, N.Y.; and grandson, Jeremy Alther of Keene.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland.
A reception will follow.
Burial will be at a later date in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands, N.Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.