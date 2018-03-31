Bruce Gauthier
Bruce Gauthier, 86, of Brook Street, a resident of West Chesterfield since 1935, died early Tuesday morning, March 27, 2018, at Pine Heights Nursing Home.
Mr. Gauthier was born in Ossining, N.Y., on June 1, 1931, the son of Louis and Mildred (Willians) Gauthier. He was raised and educated in West Chesterfield and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School, class of 1950.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, stationed in Korea. Mr. Gauthier was wounded in action and was the recipient of the purple heart and other service medals and following his honorable discharge from active service returned home to attend barber school in Hartford, Conn.
Mr. Gauthier joined his father operating Gauthier’s Barber Shop on Elliot Street in Brattleboro, later located over Dutch Bake Shop on Main Street. Mr. Gauthier eventually became sole owner of the business on the passing of his father. He retired from barbering in 2006 after 40 years in the business. In his earlier years he had worked at the former Crosby Milling Company in Brattleboro.
Active civically, he served on the board of adjustment for three years and on the West Chesterfield budget committee for three terms. He was also a member of the West Chesterfield Fire Department for over 20 years.
Additionally, he operated a rifle club in West Chesterfield and was one of the first hunter safety instructors in town.
He was a life member of the VFW Carl M. Dessaint Post 1034 in Brattleboro, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, John Blake Chapter, was a member of the American Legion Brattleboro Post 5 and held membership in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brattleboro Aerie 2445.
Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards, especially at local tournaments.
On March 5, 1955, at the Universalist Church in West Chesterfield he was married to Avis Slade. His faithful and devoted wife of 50 years predeceased him on June 12, 2005.
Survivors include two sons, Louis Gauthier 2nd and Brett Gauthier, both of West Chesterfield; one brother, Richard Gauthier of West Chesterfield; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by one son, Phillip Gauthier, and a sister, Betty Smith.
Graveside committal services with full military honors will be conducted at a later date in Chesterfield West Cemetery on Poor Road when the cemetery reopens.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Gauthier’s name may be made to the West Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 95, Chesterfield, NH 03443.
To sign an online register book or send messages of condolence to the family, visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.