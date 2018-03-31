Brenda L. Hubbard
Brenda L. “Nina” Hubbard, 70, of Fitzwilliam passed away peacefully in her home with her granddaughter by her side the morning of March 18, 2018.
Mrs. Hubbard was born Oct. 9, 1947, in Castine, Maine, to the late Norma Dunbar Miller. Her family moved to Lynn, Mass., where she graduated from Lynn Classical High School. She later moved to Antrim to work for Eastern Mountain Sports where she worked for more than 30 years. Soon after she moved to New Hampshire she met her second husband and love, David Hubbard of Fitzwilliam, who passed away in 2010.
Brenda is survived by her sisters, Karen Bradford, Robin Oconnell, Trina Bousquet; and her brother, Lance Burgess. She also left behind five children, Shawn Foley, Shannon Scirica, Jayson Foley, Johnathan Hubbard and Frances Hubbard; nine grandchildren, Kelly, Annabelle, Mitchell, Amber, Errin, Samantha, Kevin, Hannah, Grace; five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Aaliyah, Logan, Bella, Triniti; along with many other beloved extended family and friends.
Nina was a wonderful, kind soul. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed camping, crafting and crocheting. She will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts. We look forward to celebrating Brenda’s life with all of her family and friends. Details for the celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
