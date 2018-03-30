A man was arrested early this morning after forcing his way into someone else’s home, according to Keene police.
Joseph Dicanio, 21, of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., forced his way into an apartment at 13 Willow St. today just before 12:30 a.m., according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal. The residents called the police and Dicanio was arrested, Derendal said.
Dicanio was allegedly intoxicated and alcohol was a factor in the incident, Derendal said. He was taken into protective custody and charged with criminal trespass, as well as criminal mischief for the damage done to the home’s door, Derendal said.
Dicanio was released on $1,500 personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Cheshire County Superior Court on April 30.