ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A woman has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment following an argument that became physical Wednesday night, according to police.
Vermont State Police responded to a report of an active family fight on Missing Link Road just before midnight Wednesday, according to a department news release. The investigation determined that Jillian N. Taylor, 34, of Rockingham had been in a verbal argument with another member of the household, according to the release.
The argument escalated into a physical altercation, according to the release, and Taylor used a loaded rifle to hit the other person several times in the face. Taylor also pointed the loaded rifle at the other person, the release noted.
Authorities do not release the names of victims of domestic violence.
Taylor was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. She was processed at the Westminster Barracks and issued a criminal citation with conditions of release, according to the news release.
Taylor was arraigned Thursday at Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court, according to the court. A pretrial hearing has not yet been scheduled.