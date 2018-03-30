CONCORD — The N.H. Board of Dental Examiners will discuss a settlement agreement Monday afternoon in the case of a local pediatric dentist who they alleged treated patients while impaired.
The dental board, in an Aug. 3 order, accused Blake Wullbrandt, a dentist at Children’s Dental Care in Keene, of practicing while impaired on two occasions.
A public hearing in the case had been scheduled for Monday afternoon, but the hearing was canceled. Instead, the board will discuss the terms of the settlement in nonpublic session that afternoon. If the board votes to accept the agreement, the conditions of the settlement will become public, according to Sheri Walsh, director of the division of health professionals at the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification. Walsh said Thursday afternoon that she did not know when negotiations for the settlement began.
In August, the dentistry board announced that it had investigated allegations that Wullbrandt practiced dentistry while impaired on two occasions: Oct. 5, 2015, and July 31, 2017. In one of these incidents, Wullbrandt treated a child while impaired and drilled too far, and the patient needed a root canal, the dental board alleged in the order. The order does not specify the nature of Wullbrandt’s alleged impairment. In August, Constance Stratton, then the board’s executive director, declined to provide additional details about Wullbrandt’s case.
Later that month, Wullbrandt signed a preliminary agreement not to practice dentistry until further action from the board, though he did not admit any guilt.
Wullbrandt is being investigated separately by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the N.H. Attorney General’s Office. The unit sent letters to parents of kids who were treated at Children’s Dental Care, specifying the investigation is criminal and “concerning the abuse/neglect of dental patients ...,” according to an October letter from the Attorney General’s Office.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s investigation is ongoing, Sean P. Gill, director of the unit, said Thursday.