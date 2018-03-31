Artists and business owners who want to participate in the 2018 Keene Art Walk have until Monday to apply for a spot.
This year marks the 27th anniversary of the event, which transforms downtown Keene into a gallery of area artists’ work by enlisting businesses to hang pieces in their Main Street windows.
Art Walk, which is a juried show, is scheduled for the first 10 days on June.
Application forms can be found online at keeneartwalk.com/sign-up/ and must be submitted in person or by mail to Creative Encounters, at 18 Main St.