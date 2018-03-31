The mallets fall like the fingers of a master pianist, bouncing off the wooden keys in a flurry of motion. It looks relaxed , but it’s tightly controlled. Bright, punchy notes spring from the keys at a moderate tempo.
Then Abou Sylla speeds up. The Greenfield-based musician travels up and down the balafon, a type of West African xylophone. He fills the moments between beats with rapid-fire riffs and playful themes — a complex, danceable étude.
Sylla’s mastery of the instrument comes from a life spent absorbing and playing music. Now 60, he grew up among musicians in Guinea. As a kid, he would lie between two balafons as his father and others played, soaking up their sounds. Sometimes his dad had him on his lap during the sessions.
Music held such prominence in his family that the balafon was practically “the man in the house,” Sylla said. He started playing young; after all, the instrument was “the only toy in the house.”
Several decades and thousands of miles removed from that time, he’s still playing.
Today, Sylla — who also sings, drums and plays other instruments — is sharing his lifelong love of music with people in the Monadnock Region and beyond.
He teaches weekly West African drumming classes to a group, called the Monadnock Drum Caravan, at the Peterborough Recreation Department. He leads similar courses at Plus Co., a Nashua nonprofit organization that supports people with developmental disabilities. He performs at festivals, events, schools and nursing homes and gives cultural presentations.
For Sylla, it’s not just about the music, but also about connection. “You don’t have to be black or you don’t have to be yellow or you don’t have to be white or you don’t have to be healthy or you don’t have to be sick,” he said. Each person brings “their own sense” to his music.
Guinean Yankee
Uniting people through music is a part of Sylla’s heritage. He comes from a family of griots — storytellers, performers and keepers of oral traditions who play a key role at social occasions and, sometimes, in politics.
“If they have a wedding ceremony, they need us,” Sylla said. “If they have a naming ceremony, they need us. Even in conflict between the two leaders, sometimes griot can come and tell these two leaders … how we are connected together.”
Sylla jumped to the international stage as a young man, when he joined Les Ballets Africains, a national Guinean dance company, in the 1980s.
“I got my professional training from that company,” he said.
The company toured Asia, Europe and America. One trip in the 1990s took Sylla to 30 states — including a stop at The Colonial Theatre in Keene, he said.
In 1995, Sylla settled in New York City, where he stayed for about 10 years, performing and teaching music. He taught at the University of Florida in Gainesville in the late 2000s.
Sylla’s connection to the Monadnock Region began while he lived in New York. Once a month, he traveled to Peterborough for a weekend to give music classes to a town resident who had trouble making the drive down to the city. Through those stays, he met Joanne VanDeusen, now his partner.
Sylla moved to the region about eight years ago and has lived in Greenfield for the past two.
It was a bit of an adjustment. “Things are slow here,” he said. The slight West African man stuck out in the hills of New Hampshire. But people have seen him around and recognize him now.
And Sylla seems to have taken to the rural region.
“New Hampshire is so great for (a) musician, for (an) artist, ’cause it’s so quiet and it’s so tranquil, you can compose freshly,” he said. “And the nature, it’s similar to my mother’s land … It’s agriculture, a lot of green, a lot of mountain, a lot of water.”
John Rosenfelder of New Ipswich has known Sylla for about three years through Drum Caravan classes. He recalls splitting wood with him one recent summer.
“He’s a tireless worker,” Rosenfelder said. “But he said, ‘I want to be a New Hampshire guy. I want to get a pickup truck and push snow in the wintertime.’ ”
For all his Yankee traits, Sylla maintains close ties to his home country, where he has eight children, also musicians. They stay in touch through emails, phone calls and Facebook. He has stayed here in part for the economic opportunity, he said. His earnings in America have allowed him to pay for his children’s education.
Sylla visits Guinea when he can, including the past several summers. In 2011, to mark the release of two recent albums, he performed at a music school where some of his sons have studied.
“Abou’s known in Guinea,” said VanDeusen, who lives with Sylla in Greenfield and has traveled to the country four times. She also manages his music career. “That was a big shock for me on my first trip there.” Last August, he appeared on a Guinean television channel.
Teaching, serving through sound
Rosenfelder and his wife, Sharon, say Sylla is a personable and energetic teacher.
“He’s what you call vivacious,” Sharon said.
“He knows how to take on a beginner, and he also knows how to challenge somebody who’s been at it for a while so they don’t get bored,” John said.
The classes also showcase Sylla’s percussive virtuosity, he said.
“It’s sort of like African classical music,” he said. “They’re all traditional rhythms, although once a rhythm gets going, there’s room for the lead drummer to do some improvisation, which he is very good at.”
Sylla often gets a class going with a certain rhythm, then launches into a freestyle riff, John Rosenfelder said. “He’ll be dripping with sweat after three minutes of improvising on top of that.”
Leni Hodgins, the director of adult education at Plus Co., said Sylla’s drum classes are popular with the organization’s clients. “He has a tremendous amount of energy; the clients love him,” she said. (Though that energy has a slight downside, she added: “The staff can’t get out of here fast enough because it’s so loud.”)
For Sylla, music and musical education is a way to serve people. There are many forms of this, he says, from playing soothing music for nursing-home residents to teaching people with disabilities new skills. In South Carolina, he taught drumming to incarcerated youths, which he said gave them a positive outlet.
“You’ve got wild boys who cannot listen to their parents, who cannot stay humble in a classroom,” he said. “I can educate them, I can entertain them, I can play soccer with them, I can play music with them.”
His shows and classes also have a cultural-education component. “He often tells stories about life in Guinea,” said John Rosenfelder, who added that he learned more about the Ramadan holiday from Sylla, who is Muslim.
He and VanDeusen also hope to start a school blending artistic and agricultural education in Sangan, Sylla’s mother’s home village.
Of course, it’s not all service. Some of it’s just fun.
“If it’s a happy vibe, hey!” Sylla said. He’s down to “rock and roll or to fuse African music and let the Western musician bring your own instrument,” whether a drum set, horn, sax or “funky guitar.”
“Come to my vibe!” he said. “You’re welcome.”