Some local residents are speaking out against a bill that would change eligibility requirements for adult education programs across the state.
N.H. Senate Bill 525 would limit state-funded programs, which typically offer English language classes, workforce preparation and high school courses, to “legal residents” of New Hampshire.
The bill’s primary sponsor is N.H. Sen. Andy Sanborn, a Bedford Republican and whose district includes Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy. Sanborn has announced he will run for the state’s 1st Congressional District seat later this year. He said in a phone interview Tuesday that the bill attempts to address a gap in federal guidance on who is eligible for these education programs.
The goal is to ensure that federal and state funding for workforce programs is being used for students who can legally enter the workforce, he said.
“So all the bill does is to say that while we still have and encourage job-training programs, that if someone is not legally allowed to work here it raises the question, should we be spending money to give people job training for jobs they’re not legally allowed to have?” Sanborn said.
The bill was introduced in the Senate in January and cleared that chamber earlier this month, 13-11, according to a report in the Concord Monitor.
That vote went against the will of the Senate Education Committee, which recommended to kill the bill due to potential legal issues with the language, the Monitor reported. It’s now under consideration by the House Education Committee, which held a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.
During Senate discussion of the bill, Sanborn noted, questions were raised about the definition of a “legal resident.” He said Tuesday that he planned to introduce an amendment clarifying that definition to include immigrants and refugees who are documented but may not yet be legal residents.
“My good friends on the other side of the aisle are trying to fabricate a scenario that just doesn’t exist,” he said. “If people are here legally — so if they’re here on a green card, if they’re a refugee documented as being here legally — they have complete access to all of these programs.”
But Nicole Demarest, a member of the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership, said the group has concerns the policy would make immigrants feel unwelcome in their communities.
“It is our view that this is one of many attempts to demonize people who are different, and it’s certainly something that we’re seeing a lot of,” she said. “It’s not a brand-new phenomenon by any means, but it’s been ramped up in the last year.”
She also questioned how asylum seekers and other immigrants who don’t yet have the right to work in the United States would be affected.
“ ‘Legal resident’ would exclude many people who are actually here under the auspices of government. For instance, we have asylum seekers in the state of New Hampshire. ... ICE has determined that they have credible fear of returning to their home that they’re fleeing from, but the process takes a very long time before that person becomes a legal resident,” she said. “So that means that this bill is saying even if you are here, and you’ve been given the OK by the government, you can’t learn English.”
Jennifer Alexander, assistant director of Keene Community Education, said the bill presents an administrative challenge. It’s difficult to know how many students would be affected by the policy change, she said, because asking for immigration status is not part of the center’s current enrollment process.
“... Because we have no reason to ask about a person’s immigration status, I don’t. And in fact, I don’t really want to know,” she said. “It doesn’t matter to me; it doesn’t impact how I deliver services. It’s not a requirement, so I don’t even really want to know, and I really don’t want to go there.”
Incorporating this into enrollment practices would add extra work for adult education professionals, she said, many of whom work only part-time.
“Immigration is complicated, and this is why we have conversations about this at every level of our government system. I am not an immigration expert, nor do I want to become one,” Alexander said. “I am an expert on delivering literacy and language skills to people.”
Keene Community Education offers English for non-native speakers; enrichment courses, such as arts and crafts, photography and computer software; and vocational courses and trade apprenticeship programs, among others, for adults. The center is part of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 and served 252 students last year, according to Alexander. She estimates between 60 and 80 immigrant students are served annually.
Alexander noted that legal residents could also be intimidated by the need to provide documentation to sign up for classes.
“I think that it could have an impact — I mean, obviously it would bar somebody who has an illegal status from participation — but I do also think the second that I have to do an intake and I have to ask somebody for their official immigration paperwork, it just adds a certain weight to it that is completely unnecessary,” she said.
Alexander attended Wednesday’s public hearing in Concord.
During that session, N.H. Rep. Jim McConnell, R-Swanzey, spoke in favor of the bill, N.H. Public Radio reported.
“... The fact is that if you’re here illegally, quite frankly — and to be very blunt — I don’t want them here at all, and I certainly don’t want to spend any money on them,” he said.
According to Sanborn, New Hampshire’s adult education program spends $4 million annually, 70 percent of which comes from state funding and 30 percent from federal funding.
Sanborn emphasized that the bill would ensure the limited funding available for adult education programs is being used to educate students who are eligible to work legally.
“Knowing that resources are always scarce in the government sector, there are people like myself and many others, and obviously the Senate, who believe if we’re going to be spending money for job training, it should be people that actually can have a job after the training’s over,” he said.
The bill remains in the House Education Committee and is due out of committee in late April, according to the N.H. General Court bill status system.