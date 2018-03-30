The last community bank in the Monadnock Region voted Tuesday night to affiliate with a Concord-based company.
The Savings Bank of Walpole announced in December its plan to affiliate with New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. Unlike a merger or a consolidation, this allows each subsidiary to maintain its name, as well as its governing board.
A mutual holding company consolidates back-end functions, such as information technology and administration, allowing its subsidiaries to split those costs and save money.
The Savings Bank of Walpole would become the fourth affiliate of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. The company has two other affiliated savings banks: Merrimack County Savings Bank, in Nashua and greater Concord, and Meredith Village Savings Bank, with locations in and around Laconia and Portsmouth. The holding company also includes MillRiver Wealth Management, an investment-services arm created through a merger of portions of the two banks.
The holding company’s board of trustees and its corporators are both derived from representatives of its affiliates.
Established in 1875, the Savings Bank of Walpole has three branches in Keene and two in its namesake town. The bank’s assets total $400 million.
Gregg Tewksbury, president and CEO of the Savings Bank of Walpole, said the bank’s corporators voted 41-4 in favor of the affiliation.
The vote doesn’t seal the deal. The next step is to get regulatory approval of the affiliation from the N.H. Banking Department, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
“We fully anticipate favorable rulings from each of these regulators within 60 days,” Tewksbury said.
He said he expects the closing date for the affiliation to be sometime in late June or early July. Once the affiliation is final, Tewksbury will become the president and CEO of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, after current president Sam Laverack retires.
Tewksbury noted that the corporators’ affirmative vote came despite criticism from some area residents about the affiliation, including Richard A. Wilson, who served as chief financial officer of the Savings Bank of Walpole from 1988 until his retirement in 2013. Wilson placed a full-page ad in The Sentinel on Saturday, Jan. 6, laying out his thoughts on the affiliation. He also placed the ad in the Jan. 11 ELF magazine and another full-page ad in The Sentinel’s Sunday edition on March 25.
“My chief concern is the community loses its last independent banking organization,” Wilson told The Sentinel in January. “Obviously, my feeling is that there’s great value in having a community bank in the region.”
While the Savings Bank of Walpole will maintain its own board and leadership, he noted, it will still exist under the umbrella of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
Tewksbury said questions and concerns from residents were expected, but the vote is proof that there is little reason to be worried.
“The corporators overcame some public scrutiny … that the bank will just be consumed by a larger banking enterprise and will lose its identity over time,” Tewksbury said. “The corporators found in their research on what this transaction is that that’s not going to be the case.”