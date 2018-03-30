GARDNER, Mass. — A Keene resident was inaugurated as Mount Wachusett Community College’s third president Wednesday.
James Vander Hooven started in the post last year.
During Wednesday’s ceremony at the community college’s main campus in Gardner, Mass., Student Government Association President Samantha Stiles touted Vander Hooven’s work.
“The level of respect and compassion that Dr. Vander Hooven shows students, faculty and staff on a daily basis creates a supportive environment that is truly special,” she said, according to a news release from the college.
Vander Hooven was recommended to lead Mount Wachusett Community College by its board of trustees after a nationwide search. He succeeded Daniel M. Asquino, who announced his retirement in 2016.
In addition to several other leadership roles in higher education, Vander Hooven most recently served as vice president for enrollment management at Landmark College in Putney, Vt.