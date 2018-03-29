Keene State College’s Mason Library will be expanded in upcoming months, courtesy of two Keene residents.
The gift from Rick and Jan Cohen will bring the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and the undergraduate Holocaust and Genocide Studies program within the same space, according to college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte. The two are currently in separate parts of the library, she wrote in an email.
“This is an opportunity to bring the Center and academic program together ... to facilitate collaboration, research, social engagement, and community,” Jan Cohen said in a news release from the college. “Rick and I are thrilled to be able to see this project through for the next generation of students, activists, and scholars who are working in a variety of interdisciplinary fields to ensure that ‘never again’ becomes a reality rather than simply a slogan.”
The Cohen Center was founded as the Holocaust Resource Center in 1983 by Charles Hildebrandt, a Keene State sociology professor. Nearly two decades later, it became the Cohen Center for Holocaust Studies, in honor of Rick Cohen’s parents, Lester and Norma Cohen, after Keene State received a “transformative gift from Jan and Rick Cohen to underwrite significant portions of the Center’s work,” according to Keene State’s website. In 2009, the center’s name was changed to include genocide studies in line with its broader mission.
The Holocaust and Genocide Studies program was the first undergraduate major of its kind in the United States, the college’s website states. The program formally became an academic department in 2012.
The new addition to the northwest corner of the Mason Library will have a footprint of about 7,200 square feet, Ricaurte wrote in an email. Construction is slated to start in May and finish in December, for the start of the spring 2019 semester.
Along with classroom, conference and office space, the addition will provide storage for what the college’s news release describes as “growing collections of documents and artifacts.”
Approximately 560 square feet are also slated for renovations, Ricaurte said.
“We are deeply grateful to Rick and Jan Cohen for supporting Keene State College, and for their dedication to cultivating a lasting awareness and understanding of genocide and the Holocaust for people today, and generations to come,” Keene State interim President Melinda Treadwell said in the release.
Rick Cohen is the third generation of his family to lead C&S Wholesale Grocers, which is headquartered in Keene. He is the company’s executive chairman, formerly serving for decades as CEO.