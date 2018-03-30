Saturday, March 30, 1968
Keene State College president Roman J. Zorn said yesterday that he is “reasonably persuaded that we do not have a drug usage problem here at the college.” Yesterday, the president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, Dr. J. Dunbar Shields of Concord, reported at a press conference in Concord, a study by the society of marijuana, LSD and other hallucinogenic drugs “suggests the most concentrated use is around the colleges, the institutions of higher learning.” Shields specifically cited Dartmouth, and the University of New Hampshire, as well as some of the state colleges.
CONCORD – Parks Director Russell B. Tobey complains that red tape has snarled some of his agency’s plans for major work on the state’s network of public parks. “We had a legislative program that was very good this year,” he said this week. But unless something breaks the logjam, planning work will continue to be delayed on Fort Dearborn and Southwestern State Parks and the summit of Mount Washington, he said. Tobey is concerned because he plans to ask the 1969 Legislature for construction funds for the three projects and wants to show that the division has its plans all set.
Tuesday, March 30, 1993
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – Top transportation officials from Vermont and New Hampshire say they’re committed to building new bridges connecting Brattleboro with Chesterfield and Hinsdale. And though there’s been some progress, don’t hold your breath waiting to drive over the new bridges. Depending on what engineers recommend, it could be years before new bridges are built, according to Patrick Garahan, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The commuter airline that serves Keene took off with a new name today as its new owners disputed recent charges that the government subsidy they receive is an example of waste. The former SKYmaster airlines was the first example given in chapter 17 of “The Government Racket, Washington Waste from A to Z,” written by Martin L. Gross and published last year. The airline, which was based in Laconia, received $833,000 in federal subsidies in 1992 to connect Laconia, Keene and Rutland, Vt., with New York City and Boston.