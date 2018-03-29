Friday, March 29, 1968
Recertification of Keene’s Workable Program for Community Improvement, the government’s way of saying the city is eligible for federal funds, was announced today. The recertification, effective April 1, was approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) office in New York. Keene’s application for recertification was submitted by the City Council late in December.
Monday, March 29, 1993
SWANZEY CENTER — It’s “Wait until next year” for supporters of the Monadnock Regional School District’s middle school proposal. But unlike years past, there may be a glimmer of hope. At Saturday’s Monadnock district meeting, the $7.2 million middle school won majority support, 1,102 to 975. That works out to 53 percent in favor, 47 percent against, and well short of the two-thirds needed for approval. It was the fourth time in five years that a middle school has been rejected.
CONCORD — A report naming New Hampshire America’s most child-friendly state also has revealed some alarming teenage trends. The fourth annual Kids Count Data Book, compiled by two national child advocacy groups, evaluates the condition of children nationwide by using 10 measures of child well-being. The report showed New Hampshire having the lowest percentage of children in poverty and second-lowest percentages of low birthweight babies and births to single teens. The state also ranked in the top 10 with low infant mortality, child death and juvenile violent crime.