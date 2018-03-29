Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, March 28, including:
3:58 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 18 Willard Hill Road, problem with a carbon monoxide detector.
8:57 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Michigan St., fuel spill of about 5 gallons.
1:50 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Lost Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:14 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 80 West St., tree/wires/transformer call, wire down and transformer blew.
7:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 349 Pako Ave., service call.
8:24 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 29 Old Leonard Farm Road, wire down.
9:45 pm, Keene Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.