Judge David W. Ruoff recently sentenced three people on felony drug charges in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Jennifer R. Chase, 37, of Keene pleaded guilty to selling heroin, a felony, in Cheshire County in October. She was sentenced to 12 months in Cheshire County jail, all suspended for two years, and placed on probation for two years. She was levied $434 in fines and penalties, all suspended for two years, and ordered to pay $80 in restitution to the Keene Police Department. Prosecutors dismissed felony charges of sale of heroin and conspiracy to sell heroin.
Delvonte A. Nichols, 25, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell crack cocaine, a felony, in Keene in December. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail; he was credited with 76 days served while awaiting resolution of his case, and the balance of the sentence was suspended for three years. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $434 in fines and penalties.
William W. LaPlante, 53, of Keene pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine, both felonies, in Keene in December. He was sentenced to six months in jail on the heroin charge and credited with 82 days of pretrial confinement. On the crack cocaine charge, he was sentenced to two to four years in N.H. State Prison, all suspended for five years. He was levied $620 in fines and penalties on each charge. Prosecutors dismissed a violation for allegedly driving without a license.
Other cases recently resolved include:
Andy J. Brileya, 47, whose address is listed in sentencing documents as the county jail, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony, in Winchester in March 2014. According to court documents, he did “make, complete, execute, authenticate, issue, transfer, publish or otherwise utter” three checks drawn on a woman’s TD Bank account. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with half suspended for one year, and credited with six days of pretrial confinement. This sentence is concurrent with the time Brileya is held on charges in Massachusetts, and the suspended sentence begins one year after he is released from that detention. He was ordered to pay $250 and $1,300 in restitution to his victim and TD Bank, respectively. Sentencing documents do no indicate what charge or charges he faces in Massachusetts.
Kenneth Whalen, 44, of Nashua pleaded guilty to domestic violence-simple assault-physical contact in Keene in April. According to court documents, he hooked an intimate partner’s mouth with his finger. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, all deferred for two years, during which time the court can impose, terminate, suspend or further defer the sentence. He was fined $50 and ordered to have no contact with his victim. As previously reported, prosecutors dismissed two felony second-degree assault-domestic violence charges.
Sean Campbell, 33, of North Walpole pleaded guilty to violating his probation in July on a felony conviction for selling heroin in 2013. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all suspended for six months. Sentencing documents do not indicate how he violated his probation.
Marc Edwards, 25, of Keene pleaded guilty to two counts of violating his probation, in October and February, on a conviction for forging a check in March 2014. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail and credited with 29 days served while awaiting resolution of his case. Sentencing documents do not indicate how he violated his probation.