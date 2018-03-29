Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, March 31.
Children
Community Easter Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt, breakfast, the Easter Bunny, crafts, activities and an outdoor Egg Hunt, please bring a bag or basket for collecting the eggs, donations of non-perishable food items for Joan’s Food Pantry are encouraged, 9 a.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 532 Route 63, Westmoreland. Contact Tracey Borden, 762-0784 or pastorscott2007@yahoo.com. www.chesterfieldumc.org.
Free Community Egg Hunt, for children up to age 10, including egg hunts, the Praxis Bunny, a photo booth, music, food, crafts, face painting, prizes and more, adults can grab a cup of coffee and enter a raffle, 10 a.m., Symonds School, 79 Park Ave., Keene. 903-9856 or info@praxischurch.org. www.egghunt.info.
Saturday Stories and More, including stories, songs, finger plays, and sometimes simple crafts, appropriate for children of all ages and their parents or caregivers, 10 a.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St. 352-0157 or www.keenepubliclibrary.org.
Talks and classes
Art instruction from Richard Whitney, PhD.H., winner of the Lotte Jacobi Living Treasure Award, 10 a.m., Hawthorne Academy, 100 Old North Branch Road, Antrim. 446-7476 or studios@crescentpond.com.
Francelia Mason Clark Author Talk and Signing, discussing her new book “Circle Around Monadnock: Time Travel With Horses,” in which she finds and follows two of the oldest trails in New Hampshire on horseback, 11 a.m., The Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Depot St., Peterborough. Contact Bauhan Publishing at 567-4430 or jlovering@bauhanpublishing.com.
How to Grow Fruit in Small Spaces, D. Emerson Quigley will teach homeowners how easy and fun it is to grow fruit agriculture at their home, 10 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St. 924-8040 or www.PeterboroughTownLibrary.org.
Laurel Writes and So Can You, a writer’s workshop led by author, Laurel A. Smith, to explore her writing process, with time for questions and discussions throughout the presentation, 1 p.m., Village Square Booksellers, 32 Square, Bellows Falls. 802-463-9404, for reservations. $10.
SAT Test Prep Course, this course will cover test strategies and practice test taking in all three areas of the SAT exam, with actual questions and problems taken from the SAT exams, 9:30 a.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St. 352-0157 or www.keenepubliclibrary.org.
Etc.
GKL Community Coffee and Conversation, visit with your neighbors and enjoy baked goods and coffee, tea, or juice, 10 a.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. 242-7743 or library@troylibrary.us.
River Valley Community College Open House, an open house to help you figure out the best path for continuing your education, refreshments will be provided and giveaways will be available, 9 a.m.-noon, RVCC Keene Academic Center, 438 Washington St. 357-2142.
Spring 2018 Cross-Class Dialogue Circles, bringing together 10-15 community members with a diversity of class experiences, ranging from being homeless, to managing family foundations, and everything in between to discuss economic inequality, childcare and transportation, lunch will be provided, 9 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. 802-254-3400 or info@act4socialjustice.com. Register online at http://www.act4socialjustice.com.