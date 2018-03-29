Eliana Rouleau smiles brightly at the camera before returning to the task at hand.
In the video her father posted Saturday, the 8-month-old has four glitzy helium balloons tied to her legs and hands. From her perch in the hospital crib, she watches them move. They bounce and shimmer as she pushes her legs in and out. She giggles and babbles, moving her tiny limbs faster. Eliana is engrossed.
The baby from Keene has spent the past few weeks at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, undergoing treatment for acute myeloid leukemia — a relatively rare but aggressive form of blood and bone marrow cancer. Doctors in the Lebanon facility prescribed her a months-long course of chemotherapy. Eliana was eight days into the treatment before she got an infection so severe it nearly killed her.
Last Friday, her parents, Adrian and Meghan, received bad news: The chemotherapy didn’t work as well as they’d hoped. Some cancer cells that had taken residence under Eliana’s skin were still there and multiplying. Initially, the tumors — purple welts on Eliana’s skin — had waned. But now, they were coming back.
On Sunday, Adrian updated friends and relatives who have been following the family’s journey on the Facebook group “Baby Eliana Fights Cancer.”
“The doctors expected some cancer cells to survive but not so many that they could start forming tumors so soon,” he wrote in the post.
But a stronger course of chemo, he told the more than 1,000 people who had “liked” the public page, would weaken Eliana and could prove fatal. He laid out the family’s options: an aggressive course of chemotherapy that may kill his daughter in weeks, or a lower dose that may keep the cancer at bay, but won’t cure her.
The chance that even the aggressive course would cure her is small, especially since it almost certainly would damage her bone marrow and weaken her immune system substantially, Adrian said. The doctors would have to follow the chemotherapy with radiation, in preparation for a bone marrow transplant. The radiation, too, could weaken her immune system, possibly leading to death.
Eliana’s parents chose the less aggressive option.
“There’s really no right or wrong decision when it comes to this kind of thing,” Adrian said Wednesday afternoon. “If Eliana was older — 5, 6, 10 (years old) and she could voice herself and what she was willing to deal with, this might be a little bit easier — might be. We don’t know.”
He said they’re not ruling out a change of course — aggressive treatment of a different kind — for their only child down the road. But for now, they hope to have Eliana home by Easter Sunday this weekend, maybe sooner. The doctors aren’t sure how much time she has left.
Coming to terms with the decision was difficult, Adrian said.
“Initially, I was resistant like any other parent,” he said. “You get pulled in both directions with this kind of decision. In one part, you want to fight and keep her around as long as possible. But you also know that doing that may have her slip through your fingers.”
Throughout Eliana’s illness, friends and family have banded together to support the Rouleaus, raising money for medical bills and living expenses and posting messages of encouragement on the Facebook page. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 200 people had donated $15,847 to a crowdfunding campaign that friend Jen Diamond set up to help cover the family’s medical expenses. The YouCaring page aims to raise $22,000.
Another family friend, Beth Zinn, held a bone marrow drive on March 18, attracting 115 new registrants that Sunday. She also held a bake sale for the family that day, raising almost $600.
Diamond, who has known the couple for more than a decade, has also co-organized a girls-night-out fundraiser at Summit Winery in Westmoreland with Sherrie Paltrineri, a local LuLaRoe clothing consultant. The event will feature clothing, cosmetics, nail care and jewelry vendors, as well as a raffle and a donation jar. A portion of the sales and the entire proceeds from the raffle and donation jar will be given to the Rouleaus. The event will be held Wednesday, April 4, from 4:30-8 p.m.
Though Eliana’s circumstances have changed, Diamond said her family still needs financial help, and the fundraiser will continue as scheduled.
“Yes, she’s coming home right now; they are still going to be doing maintenance chemo at home. They’re going to be doing some pain (management). … It’s also hard to say what’s going to happen regarding mom, regarding Meghan, being back to work,” she said.
In the meantime, Eliana’s parents are preparing to bring her home. On Wednesday, she had a feeding tube put in her stomach, to help her parents feed her. The feeding tube is a condition of Eliana’s hospital release, to make sure she can receive nutrients even when she does not eat.
Adrian is already thinking of the fun things they can do as a family.
“Our first and foremost focus is making sure we are enjoying as much time as we have as a family,” he said. “Going to the beach, spending time with friends and family, whether it’s going to cookouts, having her be social … things that she can interact with and can enjoy.”