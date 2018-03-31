Name: N’Camara Abou Sylla

Age: 60

Hometown: Kindia, Guinea; now lives in Greenfield

Family: Partner, Joanne VanDeusen; eight sons and daughters in Guinea

Education: Seven years of primary and secondary school in Guinea

Occupation: Musician and music teacher

Question: Do you ever miss Guinea?

Answer: “I cannot miss it. ’Cause I’m talking on the phone (with family) all the time. I’ve been buying phone cards all the time. Now I have email, and I have Messenger, I can even see them, and they can see me. … I feel there — I’m not there, but I’m feeling there. And they can feel me.”

