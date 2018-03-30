Residents of Keene’s Edgewood neighborhood filtered into Cheshire County Superior Court on Thursday morning to hear arguments in a dispute over tree-cutting near the municipal airport.
The lawsuit is the culmination of a years-long conflict between city officials and some neighborhood residents. The neighborhood, on the southern edge of Keene, is just north of the city-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.
In 2012, airport officials said a number of white pines in or near the northern approach to the airport’s north-south runway had grown too tall, constituting a safety hazard, and began developing plans to remove them.
The city removed many trees from the area early last year, but left intact a 12-acre patch of forest after 10 residents sued to preserve it. That plot is the subject of the current litigation.
After hearing arguments Thursday, Judge David W. Ruoff did not immediately issue a ruling.
Lila Sinclair, an Edgewood resident who didn’t officially join the lawsuit but showed up Thursday to support it, said the court battle is worth it even though the city has already felled other nearby stands of trees.
“We’re holding on to 12 acres,” she said.
The forest, Sinclair said, used to provide a home for wildlife, block strong winds and absorb sound from the airport and elsewhere. After last year’s tree removal, she said, the neighborhood has become noisier, and wildlife habitat has been disrupted.
City officials say they need to remove the tall pines for pilot safety. The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed nighttime landing restrictions on the northern end of the runway, according to John G. Wozmak, the airport’s manager. The trees force planes into a too-high climb gradient in low-visibility conditions, according to a 2014 letter from the FAA.
And the city has disputed the notion that it is clear-cutting the forest. Under a forest management plan completed in 2016, the “long term objective” for areas within the flight path “is to establish an oak dominated forest,” with trees that won’t grow as high as the current batch of pines.
For all the broad disagreements, the courtroom debate on Thursday was as narrow as a pine needle. Many of the arguments were highly technical, involving what Ruoff called the “odd intersection” of zoning, contract and real-estate law.
The central question was, as Roy W. Tilsley, the lawyer for the Edgewood plaintiffs, put it: “Does the city of Keene have the right to cut these trees under the documents it has agreed to?”
In 1969, a neighborhood group, the Edgewood Civic Association, transferred the parcel to the city on the condition that the property remain in a “natural wooded state,” according to a copy of the deed filed in court.
A 1983 amendment to the deed allowed trees to “be cut or topped in order that they will not constitute an obstruction to air navigation.” That amendment was signed by then-City Manager Patrick MacQueen and Philip P. Mangones, identified as president of the Edgewood Civic Association.
(Mangones’ role in the case made for a strange coincidence. A longtime Superior Court judge who retired in 2010, Mangones stared at the litigants from a picture hanging on the courtroom wall — prompting Tilsley to joke, “Put him under oath!”)
Matthew R. Johnson, a lawyer hired by the city, presented what amounted to a three-layer defense. For one, he argued, the city has the right under the 1983 amendment to remove trees it deems hazardous.
But even without that amendment, Johnson said, the 1969 deed authorizes the city to alter the forest. The deed requires that the parcel remain “substantially” — not exactly — “in the same condition”— a condition met, Johnson argued, by the city’s forest plan.
And ultimately, Johnson said, local land-use law overrides the deed restriction. Swanzey’s airport zone, which limits tree height in and around runway approaches, requires the city to act, he argued.
Tilsley parried with references to corporate and real-estate law.
He argued the 1983 amendment is invalid because the association had dissolved as a legal entity several years prior.
Moreover, he said, the 1969 deed grants rights to all Edgewood homeowners, not just the neighborhood association. But those homeowners did not sign the 1983 amendment — another reason the change is invalid, Tilsley contended.
He also rejected Johnson’s interpretation of the deed’s “substantially similar” phrase.
As for the zoning ordinance, he said local land-use rules don’t apply to government property used for a governmental purpose, which includes conservation.
“They wouldn’t own this property,” Tilsley said of city officials, “if they hadn’t agreed to this restriction, and they shouldn’t be able to walk away from this restriction just because it’s convenient.”
Ruoff questioned the lawyers on a few points, but didn’t telegraph whether he leaned in one direction or the other.
The ruling could have one of a few outcomes. Ruoff could find in favor of either party — effectively allowing the tree removal or blocking it — or neither, which would set the case on a trial track.