The Savings Bank of Walpole has announced an employee’s promotion, to fill a post being vacated by a retirement.
Sarah Rosley of Winchester is promoted to mortgage loan officer. She will fill Michelle Hayward’s post; Hayward, of Westmoreland, is retiring after more than a decade with the bank.
Rosley joined the Savings Bank of Walpole team about a year ago, after graduating from Keene State College. Before her promotion, she was a mortgage loan processor in the company’s loan operations department.
“With the experience gleaned from her time in lending/loan operations, we know that Sarah will do a great job as our new Mortgage Loan Officer,” Gregg Tewksbury, president and CEO for Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “And, we wish Michelle the very best in her retirement — with all of her contributions and hard work, she’s been an invaluable asset to the Bank over the years.”