A new Prohibition-inspired restaurant opens this week in downtown Keene.
Tillie’s Restaurant and Whiskey Bar at 15 Court St., the site of the former Tony Clamato’s Ristorante, will have a soft opening Tuesday. The doors will open for lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Steve J. Bentley co-owns the restaurant with his life and business partner, Tabatha T. Eisner. They named the business after Bentley’s great-aunt, Cecile “Tillie” Goullete of Claremont, who he said used to run booze from Canada into New Hampshire during Prohibition, when the production and sale of alcoholic beverages was outlawed in the 1920s.
As a celebration of that time period, Tillie’s serves American cuisine and what Bentley calls “kicked-up classics.” Menu items include lamb Wellington, several varieties of deviled eggs and salmon wiggle with packaged crackers that are made specially for Tillie’s.
“That’s in general what we’re trying to do with our menu, is do things that you’re not going to find in a lot of other restaurants in the area,” Bentley said.
While the drink selection focuses heavily on whiskey, Bentley said the establishment is a restaurant first, not a bar, and Tillie’s won’t have late hours on weekends.
Bentley said there might be light entertainment throughout the week, like jazz performances or duets, and he added that someone is confirmed to play the baby grand piano inside the restaurant a few nights a week.
“I’m not going to call it fine-dining, but it certainly is going to be upscale,” Bentley said. “… We want to encourage people to interact and have that good, easy vibe.”
There’s still a few more projects ahead, like installing awnings on the front of the building, but Bentley said he’s excited to finally open the doors to Tillie’s to the public.
Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is open for brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Mondays.
For more information, find Tillie’s on Facebook at www.facebook.com/speakeasy603.