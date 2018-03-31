There was a time just a few years ago when Tim Reiss slept on office floors and in his car.
He calls the time “probably the biggest blessing” he’s ever had.
Now the 28-year-old lives in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood and runs an online company that might top the $2-million sales mark in its first year.
“It’s much better,” Reiss said, laughing. “But it did take a long time.”
Originally from South Kingstown, R.I., Reiss attended Keene State College and graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. That transition from fresh college graduate to owner of a budding e-commerce company was anything but smooth.
Struggle before success
Reiss launched My Online Fitness Center last April.
“We’re about to close in on $2 million in revenue in our first year, which is pretty exciting,” he said.
The online-only health and wellness company serves an older demographic, typically between 55 and 75 years old. It sells at-home workout gear, mobility products and stretching equipment, along with supplemental materials like books.
While this project is Reiss’ first solo endeavor, it’s not his first experience in the e-commerce world. His friend and mentor, Dan Faggella, launched Science of Skill, an online business that offers self-defense products. Reiss joined the project in 2013.
Together, Reiss said, they grew the business to about $2.5 million in revenue over the course of a few years. Faggella sold the company in February 2017 for more than $1 million.
The interim, however, was less glamorous.
“I was really poor at the time and couldn’t afford rent,” Reiss said.
For the first several months, Reiss said he slept on the floor of Faggella’s apartment in Norwood, Mass., which he noted had no couch.
In February 2014, Science of Skill moved into a co-working space in Cambridge, Mass., which Reiss said has served more than 100 startup companies. He snuck into some of the rooms at night and slept there until he was caught and warned not to do so again.
So he moved his sleeping operation to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“I would wait until someone would open the door to the student center to go smoke or something and then sneak up to the second floor,” Reiss said.
His last and least favorite option was to sleep in his car, which was difficult during the colder months.
Finally, Reiss saved up enough money for an apartment. He remembers the exact date: June 23, 2014. While he admitted that the experience “sucked at the time,” Reiss said going through that grind can produce something remarkable.
“In terms of really pulling out that strength and kind of showcasing it to myself, I’m really happy looking back on it that I did that,” he said.
He also stressed that he is not unique in sleeping on office floors while building a business. Reiss referred to a story about Elon Musk, now CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, when Musk started his first company. Like Reiss and Faggella, Musk and his brother slept in their office, and they showered at the YMCA.
“We were basically just willing to do whatever it took to get this thing net-profitable and working,” Reiss said.
Reiss credits that spirit of determination to Faggella. He was also Reiss’ coach in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial arts form focused on grappling and ground-fighting, back in Rhode Island. Reiss said he learned how to take a physical beating, which also built his mental toughness.
Reiss first dabbled in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in a student-run club in college. He mused that, had he not attended Keene State, he may have never met Faggella and started on this path to e-commerce success.
Changing lanes
Before his foray into the e-commerce world, Reiss assumed he would use his economics degree as a stock trader and tried his hand at it for about six months or so.
“I was so terrible,” Reiss said, laughing, “maybe the worst trader that’s ever lived.”
Then Reiss attended a conference on e-commerce marketing with Faggella, his first step on an entrepreneurial path. The transition was difficult, but he didn’t leave everything behind that he learned in economics classes at Keene State.
“While I’m not using any of my training in economics, I did kind of develop a fondness for metrics that started in school,” Reiss said.
He points to his education as the reason his business is so metrics-focused. That was also one of the takeaways from working with Faggella at Science of Skill. Reiss said he learned about customer acquisition costs — how much money it’s appropriate to spend on getting new customers — and applied that to his own business.
He walked away with other advanced e-commerce strategies as well, like sending potential customers related products that they might be interested in.
One of the most helpful ideas he got from Faggella was the concept of modeling. Basically, if someone wants a particular result, modeling says they need to go find the best person in that field and learn from them directly.
“There’s so much noise in the world, and everybody wants to tell you their opinion, but there’s very few people who have really done anything,” Reiss said. “So you need to seek those people out and find them.”
Reiss said he sought out business coaches and consultants based on this idea, and they helped him get a better grasp of the ins and outs of the e-commerce world.
While he learned plenty from his time at Science of Skill, there were a few differences between that business and Reiss’ own — the biggest being market size. Science of Skill first sold products to customers interested in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and then the company moved into a slightly larger self-defense market.
But My Online Fitness Center carries products in a more generic field.
“The health and fitness market is ginormous, so when you come to play here you have to be ready,” Reiss said.
Suddenly Reiss was competing with companies on a much larger scale than he had dealt with in the past. He noted he was confident in his business’ future, but this was the first time Reiss owned a company. He learned that he needed to be willing to risk money from his own pocket, something he never had to do on such a scale at Science of Skill.
It was eye-opening, he said, and he created cash-flow formulas to predict revenues down to the day. Reiss would write checks and date them for the days he knew the company would make a profit.
“When you’re putting your own money on the line, especially when it’s hundreds of thousands of dollars a month … it can get a little frightening at some times,” Reiss said.
Though stepping into a larger market was new and maybe intimidating at times, the work is paying off.
Looking ahead, Reiss said My Online Fitness Center is on track to reach $4 million in revenue this year. He has plans for new products focused on weight loss and mobility and new health and fitness technology, including something similar to Netflix for exercise enthusiasts.
“I’m going to continue to grow this,” he said. “This company, I believe, will be a $100-million company within the next few years if we play our cards right.”