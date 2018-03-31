JAFFREY — One wood pellet manufacturer purchased another in February, which included a local facility.
Lignetics Inc., the largest residential wood pellet manufacturing company in the country, bought out New England Wood Pellets on Feb. 14. The sale included the flagship facility in Jaffrey, along with plants in New York and Pennsylvania.
Mitch Lehn, director of human resources, said the transition will bring little change at the local level. He said no layoffs or terminations occurred as a result of the acquisition.
“Our philosophy is to, for our businesses that are similar in our core business, let them run their business as they usually do,” Lehn said.
With this latest acquisition, Lignetics now makes about 1 million tons of wood pellets each year across nine states.
“New England Wood Pellets was a premier wood pellet producer in the Northeast,” Lehn said, “and it was key strategic geography for Lignetics to acquire.”
He added that Lignetics purchased the New England Wood Pellets brand, so the name of the Jaffrey facility will remain the same.