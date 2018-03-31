TROY — A family-owned restaurant in Troy has shut its doors and doesn’t plan to reopen.
A sign on the door of Dan’s Dog House at 111 North Main St. reads, “Closed ’Till Further Notice.” Co-owner Dan Rouleau Jr. said the business shut down Feb. 19.
“Troy just is not ready to sustain another restaurant or small business at the time,” Rouleau said. “It’s a small community, and that particular location has been notorious for just having failed restaurants.”
He originally started the business with his father, the namesake Dan Rouleau Sr., last April out of a food truck, set up in the same location. They moved the operation into the building in September, which Rouleau said tripled their costs, and there hasn’t been enough business to support the restaurant.
But the owners have also faced personal tragedy. Rouleau’s cousin’s daughter, 8-month-old Eliana Rouleau, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a relatively rare but aggressive form of blood and bone marrow cancer.
Rouleau stressed that the lack of business was the primary reason for the closure. But, since Dan’s Dog House is run almost entirely by family members, it was difficult to keep the restaurant open while still supporting Eliana and her parents.
“We’re a pretty close family,” Rouleau said.
Rouleau still wants to work in the food service industry, and he said he’s in talks with the owners of Hot Hogs BBQ, a food truck in Keene, about opening a satellite location.
Hot Hogs BBQ co-owner Shana Davis confirmed the plans, adding that the second unit would be called Hot Hogs Hot Dogs and feature a slightly different menu. She hopes to see it open later this spring.