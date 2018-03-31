SEATTLE — Microsoft is reorganizing its engineering teams, the company announced Thursday, in one of the largest restructurings since CEO Satya Nadella took over four years ago.
The shifts will de-emphasize the company's flagship operating software, Windows, and put the spotlight on its Office productivity software, cloud and artificial intelligence technology.
Windows devices chief and longtime Microsoft executive Terry Myerson will leave the company as part of the moves. Myerson, who joined Microsoft after it bought his startup in 1996, will stay on for a few months.
The reorganization will create two engineering teams, largely pieced together from what is now the Windows and Devices division. Rajesh Jha, who now leads parts of the Office team, will oversee a group focused on devices and expanding software such as Windows and Office to follow users wherever they go.
Scott Guthrie will direct a second group focused on cloud and AI technology.
The reorganization puts front and center two of Microsoft's most successful businesses in recent years. Microsoft's cloud computing division, Azure, has been one of its fastest growing businesses, and its Office 365 subscription service is attracting users quicker than many expected.