Kaya Dean of West Chesterfield and Jamie Hammer of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Mass., for the fall 2017 semester.
Mazie Starratt of Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., for the fall 2017 semester.
Emily Houston of Keene, Tyler Silbey of Walpole and Sophie McLaughlin of Westmoreland were named to the Cum Laude Society at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Mount Hermon, Mass.
EmilyAnn LaClair of Keene was inducted to Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y.
The following 10 students from Troy School were named to the honor roll for the second trimester of the 2017/2018 school year.
Grade 6: Ingrid Boardman, Isaac Carrio, John Kemp, Carson Lloyd, Anaka Washer.
Grade 5: Shaylee Branon, Robert Miller, Logan Roy, Barbara Smart.
Kylan Stone was named to the principal’s list.