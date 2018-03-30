A water-powered rocket is prepared for takeoff at last fall’s Mount Monadnock Cub Scout Campfire at Peterborough’s Adams Playground. Cub Scout Pack 8 is now coed, as it began inviting girls to become Cub Scouts this spring. It’s one of the first Cub Scout units in the state to take that step since the Boy Scouts of America’s decision last fall to allow girls to join.