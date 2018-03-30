Cub Scout Pack 8 in Peterborough is opening its doors to girls this month as a pilot unit for the Boy Scouts of America’s Family Program.
The program rolls out nationwide this fall, but select Cub Scout packs around the Daniel Webster Council can be early adopters, provided they meet certain training requirements. The Peterborough pack will be the first in the Monadnock Region to do so, with other local packs following suit in the coming months.
Jeff King, charter organization representative for Pack 8, said that the Peterborough Recreation Committee supports the move to include girls ages 6 to 9, in large part because there have been many requests over the years. The committee already charters a Girl Scout troop, a Boy Scout troop and two venturing crews in addition to Pack 8.
“The BSA’s outdoor program has camping, outdoor activities and outdoor skills built in,” said King, an Eagle Scout. “For outdoor-oriented families, many of whom have boys who are Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts, the Cub Scout program offers an opportunity to spend time together as a family during those activities.”
King said while the Boy Scouts of America has been discussing the move for some time, last summer representatives of the Daniel Webster Council began polling leaders in the state as to whether they would support such a move. The BSA had already conducted market research showing that 87 percent of parents polled who don’t have a scout in a BSA program would support inclusion of girls in Boy Scout programs. It also realized that many Cub Scout packs had siblings attending and participating, though not in an official capacity, he said.
Initially, within the larger pack, a den of girls will be formed, which is typically a small group of six to eight same-aged scouts working to achieve the same rank. The den will integrate in all pack activities, complete the same rank requirements, and camp and hike with the rest of the scouts.
Because the integration is new to Cub Scouts, the arrangement will be evaluated prior to this fall’s rollout of the program nationally, said Brian Beihl, Mount Monadnock district chairman and member of the Daniel Webster Council’s executive board.
“We’ll learn a lot from the units who’ve chosen to be early adopters,” Beihl said. “As with anything new, there will be lessons learned in the field and adjustments made. But it’s an exciting time for scouting, and I’m thrilled to be sharing the BSA’s outdoor leadership program with young women. As a former Scoutmaster and current Venturing Crew leader, we’re ready to open up the program.”
Cubmaster and Eagle Scout Tim Theberge is in charge of Cub Scout Pack 8’s program. He said while it presents some new challenges, it offers an opportunity for parents who have both boys and girls of scouting age to spend more time with their kids.
“Scouting is, and always has been, a family-oriented program,” Theberge said. “I know that this means some changes as to how we do things at the pack level, but frankly, our families and our young men are ready for this. ...”
While the Cub Scout program rolls out this fall, the Boy Scout program will not begin accepting girls until fall 2019. Details on the Boy Scout program are still in development, but officials at the BSA have said that the ranks requirements, merit badges and physical requirements will be identical, including the Eagle Scout rank.
Theberge said families can contact the pack immediately if they’re interested in joining prior to the NHX state jamboree in May. There, 5,000 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venturers and Explorers will converge on N.H. Motor Speedway in Loudon. Also, Pack 8 will attend summer camp at Camp Carpenter in Manchester.
Pack 8 meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House. Interested Scouts and parents can visit any meeting for more information, or contact Theberge at 978-869-8356.