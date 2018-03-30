MoCo Arts Tweens Musical Theatre will present a musical version of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on Sunday, April 8, at 2 and 4 p.m. at the MoCo Arts Black Box theatre.
MoCo students in grades 2 through 6 have been rehearsing since January to perform this pop musical based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale featuring eclectic styles of music ranging from ’50s rock to ’20s jazz to Celtic, and more.
MoCo Arts invites kids of all ages to explore the joy of musical theatre. Students as young as 4 years old are encouraged to take part in MoCo’s Storytime Theatre class. They can move on to Tweens Musical Theatre, and then Teens Musical Theatre as they get older. Students in every class audition, rehearse, and perform, learning skills like teamwork and cooperation that will stay with them beyond the studios.
Tickets are $10 and area available at the MoCo Arts front desk on Railroad Street in Keene, or by calling 357-2100. For more information about the show, visit www.moco.org.