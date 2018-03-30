The Mariposa Museum in Peterborough will host “Immigration 101” on Monday, April 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The program will be hosted by Eva Costillo, director of the N.H. Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees. The event is co-sponsored by the Granite State Organizing Project.
Topics to be discussed include: the history of recent immigration in New Hampshire and the U.S.; the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New Hampshire; stories of people affected by ICE in this state; how to stay informed and active regarding immigration issues; answers to questions about immigration policies
The purpose of the presentation is to provide people interested in these issues with accurate information.
Admission is free with donations to Mariposa welcomed. Costillo has a long history of working with and advocating for immigrants. A native of Caracas, Venezuela, she came to the U.S. in 1976 to study at Western Michigan University, beginning her career at the nearby Hispanic American Council. In 1984, Costillo moved to New Hampshire, where she worked first at the New England Farm Workers Council and later at the Latin American Center in Manchester.
She joined the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Alliance in 2007 as director of the N.H. Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees.
Costillo also served as police commissioner in Manchester for six years and sits on the board or steering committees of several N.H. organizations and government councils.
Information: www.mariposamuseum.org or call 924-4555.