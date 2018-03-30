The Jaffrey Civic Center has announced the winners of its annual spring art exhibit.
For the photography portion of the show, the winners of the Kana Riley Poets and Artistic Fund include photographer Edward Thomas, who came in first place with his photograph, “Willing Workers”; Gerrit Bradley who came in second place with “Lake Wakatipu Summer”; and Brad Willard, who earned honorable mention for his photograph, “Restful.”
For the mixed media portion of the show, Donna Eaton came in first place with her watercolor piece “Cider Days, Hillman Orchard”; Stella Arvanetaki came in second place for “Morning after the Storm”; and Alberta Geyer earned honorable mention for “April in Fur.”
The Jaffrey Civic Center is at 40 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com or www.jaffreyciviccenter.com.