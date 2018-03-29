The Historical Society of Cheshire County is looking for contestants to take part in the second annual Great Finnish Bread Bake-off. Registration forms and bake-off rules are now available online at www.hsccnh.org. The deadline for bakers to enter is April 23.
The bake-off will be held at the Inn at East Hill Farm, 460 Monadnock Road in Troy on Sunday, April 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will also include beverages provided by the Inn at East Hill Farm, bread-making tips and demonstrations, music and an auction. Proceeds will benefit the historical society’s education programming.
Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children 5-14 with a maximum of $20 per family; children age 4 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased at the historical society at 246 Main St., Keene, or at www.hsccnh.org.