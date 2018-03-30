An art exhibit of students’ work that addresses the effect of plastic pollution on the oceans will be displayed at the Keene Public Library in April.
This student group exhibition is the result of an environmental art contest created by the N.H. Plastic Pollution Alliance that asked students to express their thoughts and feelings on the issue of plastic pollution and to suggest ideas for bringing about change.
The exhibit will showcase 30 student-artists from Troy Elementary School, Keene Middle School, Milford Middle School, Dublin Consolidated schools, as well as students from Marlborough. In collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation and the Blue Ocean Society, the artwork will also be on display for World’s Ocean Day at the Blue Ocean Discovery Center in Hampton Beach.
Danielle Baudrand, founder of the NH Plastic Pollution Alliance, will host an opening reception on April 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. Christine Destrempes of Art & Dialogue will make a brief presentation and Bagel Works will provide refreshments.
This exhibit will be on display upstairs in the children’s’ room at the Keene Public Library for the month of April.
Student artists:
Dublin Elementary: Patrick Bennett.
Home school: Cora Haines.
Keene Middle School: Zoe Rutledge, Ben Patek, Ava Streed, Cadence Manuel, Frankie Ruff, Eowyn Amlaw, Owen Hope, Alaina Mitchell, Zander Dolenc, Aidan Tarr, Cameron Quail.
Marlborough Elementary School: Grethe Thurmond, Abigal Switzer, Hannah Shepard, Chris Birnie, Tucker Wallace, Elijah Sheehan, Chloe Archanbault, Natalie LeClair, Semy Murray.
Milford Middle School: Kaylani Figueroa.
Monadnock Waldorf School: Maya Baudrand.
Troy Elementary: Elise Jalava, Ingrid Boardman, Anaka Washer, Kylan Stone, Carson Lloyd, Issac Carrio, Nicholas Splitstone.