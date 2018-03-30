The Winchester Historical Society’s fundraising Chili Cook-Off was held on March 24 at the United Church of Winchester.
Those in attendance enjoyed an afternoon of good friends, good conversation and good chili and corn bread.
“Very flavorful”; “the spice was good but not too much”; “everything was good — it was hard to pick just one”; “very impressive samples with nice flavor” were some of the comments overheard during the tasting.
A panel of three judges tasted and re-tasted samples before coming up with their choice for winner, which was prepared by Martha Donachie.
The People’s Choice winner was a tie between chilies prepared by Martha Donachie and Thelma Gomarlo. Congratulations to Martha and Thelma!
Extreme heartfelt thanks to everyone who submitted chili for tasting, all the people who baked corn bread/corn muffins, those who helped set up, serve, and clean up, all the people who supported our efforts with their donations of money, time and/or goods, and especially to those who came out to cast their vote for the best chili in Winchester. We could not have done this without you and look forward to sharing more fun events in the future.
SHARONA BEN-SOREK
President, Winchester Historical Society