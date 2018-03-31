The in-progress Hillside Village retirement community has its first executive director.
Jolynn Whitten was named to the post in February. She joins the Keene complex, under construction on Wyman Road, after about a decade as executive director of Sandhill Cove Retirement Living in Palm City, Fla. In her new post, she will oversee day-to-day operations, occupancy, finances, regulatory compliance and resident and employee engagement and satisfaction, according to a news release from Hillside Village.
“I am both honored and delighted to be serving the future Hillside Village residents as their Executive Director,” Whitten said in the release. “The Trustees have worked tirelessly to make this project a reality, and I am very proud to be a part of it.”
She holds a Master of Health Science from The Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health in Baltimore, a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude in health services administration with a minor in sociology from Marywood College in Scranton, Pa.