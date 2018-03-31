The National Automobile Dealers Association recently named William Fenton, president of Toyota of Keene, one of four regional finalists for the 2018 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
Fenton, 66, who owns five dealerships in Keene and Swanzey, was picked as the state’s nominee for the award by the N.H. Automobile Dealers Association. He was one of 47 auto dealers — among more than 16,500 nationwide — standing for the award, according to a news release. In addition to recognizing achievement in automobile sales, the award goes to those dealers who “demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.” A panel from the Tauber Institution of Global Operations at the University of Michigan chose one winner and four regional finalists from among the nominees.
The award is presented by TIME and Ally Insurance in cooperation with the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Fenton graduated from West Springfield (Mass.) High School, class of 1970, and earned an associate degree in arts from Springfield Technical Community College in 1972. Both his son and daughter work for his dealership group.
The news release notes that Fenton’s community involvement includes the golf tournament his group hosts annually to benefit The Community Kitchen in Keene, the numerous local nonprofit groups his businesses support, and the car his dealership network awards annually to one Monadnock Regional High School student from among 10 finalists who qualify based on grades.