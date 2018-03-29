FRIDAY, APRIL 30, 2018
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Your energy and sense of well-being are fueled by a close friend or associate. You have reason to celebrate. Handle detailed work in the morning, when you can focus on key matters with precision. By the afternoon, you gladly will network. Tonight: Sort through the possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Your ingenuity emerges when eyeing a potential problem. Make it OK to remain focused on one project in the afternoon, but expect some calls or a knock on the door. Decide what feels right when working with an associate. Tonight: Opt to go out to dinner with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Indulge your need for precision in the morning, when you can focus. By the afternoon, even if you are busy with a project, your mind is likely to wander. A case of spring fever might have you feeling distracted. Make plans for the weekend. Tonight: With loved ones at a favorite place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Make calls in the morning, when you have a lot on your mind and need to contact several people. You might feel as if you can discuss nearly any topic with those around you. In a sense, you have set up a safe space with people you can trust. Tonight: Honor your comfort level.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Observe a tendency to loosen up as the day goes on. In the morning, deal with practicalities. By the afternoon, you’ll adopt a much more carefree attitude. Listen to what is being shared by a roommate or family member. Tonight: Use your charm and humor.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Handle important matters in the morning, when you are likely to get your way. Expect unusual creativity to come forward. Confirm plans with a key person in the evening. You might want to indulge this person, but you do have a budget. Tonight: Christen the weekend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You could feel sluggish in the morning. By the afternoon, you will be at your best. Others note your high charisma and energy. Before you know it, if you don’t already have plans, you will. You might be overwhelmed by all the possibilities. Tonight: Whatever suits your fancy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If you have an important call to make, by all means do it before lunch. Afterward, you might feel the weight of the past few days and will need some downtime. Some of you will choose to reflect on certain powerful feelings. Use this time well. Tonight: Make it OK to fly solo.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
The impression you give this morning impresses the right person. By the afternoon, a successful meeting occurs that gets you the desired results. If you can start your weekend early, do. A loved one does everything he or she can to pull you out the door. Tonight: Where the action is.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You could be in for a surprise. You approach a personal matter differently from your usual style. Suddenly, you understand where a key person is coming from. Take on a strong role in the afternoon, wherever you are. Know that others want to join. Tonight: Make strong choices.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
One-on-one relating puts a smile on your face. How you deal with someone and the choices you make could be quite different from what you had anticipated. Know that you are breaking a pattern as you head in a new direction. Tonight: Try something new and exotic.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your ability to move forward could startle others. You’ll go along with someone else’s ideas, yet somehow encourage changes that you would like, too. You don’t see yourself as manipulative, nor does this person; you simply use logic. Tonight: Make it a special night.