JACQUELINE BIGAR'S STARS
FOR RELEASE SUNDAY, APRIL 1, 2018
BY JACQUELINE BIGAR
Note: Bigar's Stars is based on the degree of your sun at birth. The sign name is simply a label astrologers put on a set of degrees for convenience. For best results, readers should refer to the dates following each sign.
---
A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Libra if born before 5:47 p.m. (ET). Afterward, the Moon will be in Scorpio.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 1, 2018:
This year you will flourish when relating to others. Most of you can't help but express your depth and compassion. Others could start seeing you from a new perspective. If you are single, you will meet people with ease. Decide what type of relationship you want, and choose accordingly. If you are attached, the two of you often are found out and about together. Your relationship is a source of excitement. Think twice before starting a relationship with a SCORPIO.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Communication flourishes by midday, despite a rough start for some of you. Recognize that your responses are anything but standard or usual. You are your own person, and others frequently find you to be a bit unpredictable. Tonight: All's well that ends well.
This Week: Focus on reviewing any policies and investments you have.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You could be in a situation where you have to focus on a particular project, be it taxes or making your garden look like spring. You'll gain an insight that might make you nervous. Take a walk, and make sure you eat a solid meal. Tonight: Let a loved one lure you away from a project.
This Week: You could have difficulty settling in.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You are not willing to give up the weekend spirit just yet. You might be ready to have a one-on-one conversation with a loved one, or head out for a picnic. An unpredictable friend could add a twist to your day, forcing an adjustment of sorts. Tonight: Try to settle in.
This Week: Put the brakes on by Thursday.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might feel as if a loved one is too much into power plays. Your response will be to detach and not get involved. Communication excels with an older person. At some point, this individual might surprise you with a comment. Tonight: Time to spice up your love life!
This Week: You will get into a project by Wednesday.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Opt to stay close to home. An important call heads your way. As a result, you'll feel informed and more in control. News from a distance could shake you out of the doldrums. Make plans to go to dinner, and invite a friend to join you. Tonight: A discussion will be helpful.
This Week: Responsibilities and requests might be heavy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Note that your possessive side emerges when dealing with others. Start opening up more, and the uncomfortable feelings will leave. Make important calls and touch base with key loved ones. Plans could change at the last minute. Tonight: Out with a friend at a favorite haunt.
This Week: Express your thoughts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You might decide to make a major purchase. You could jolt others with how quickly you follow through on it. A partner is likely to have a strong reaction. You can't change how this person feels, but you can try to understand where he or she is coming from. Tonight: Out late.
This Week: Wednesday on, the pace becomes hectic.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Others come forward and have a lot to share. Choose to be with a close loved one, and make plans that suit both of you perfectly. You need to choose a happening that helps soothes your nerves. An unexpected visitor will catch you by surprise. Tonight: Choose a fun spot.
This Week: You hit your power days Monday and Tuesday.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Think through an idea before presenting it to others. You might want to brainstorm with a trusted adviser or confidant. The unexpected occurs as you try to arrange plans, especially those with a loved one. Be as free as possible, but be willing to pitch in. Tonight: Catch some zzz's.
This Week: Use Monday and Tuesday for reflection.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Zero in on what you want. Verbalize what you believe you deserve. Someone close to you might have a strong reaction, but don't let it get to you. Others are likely to be very receptive. Caring naturally seems to emote from and to you! Tonight: It's wish-upon-a-star time.
This Week: Zero in on key meetings Monday and Tuesday.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Take charge, and you'll get done even more than you had anticipated. Others follow your lead, but few can imitate your style. You take command much like a leader and draw others out. The exchange of ideas around you will be of interest. Tonight: Wind down at home.
This Week: Networking and expanding your professional connections mark the week.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your perspective might be more evolved than many others'. Lighten up the moment by being more present with friends and loved ones. Those closest to you feel that you are the key to learning more in a certain area of their lives. Tonight: You are at the center of what is going on.
This Week: Be more open about your ideas.
BORN TODAY
Singer Susan Boyle (1961), TV host Rachel Maddow (1973), musician Jimmy Cliff (1948)
***
