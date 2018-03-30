SATURDAY, MARCH 31, 2018
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Many of you get a kick out of April Fools’ Day; however, there might be too much uproar happening now for you to focus on it. Your temper could flare, which will encourage someone you love to back off. Relax with this Full Moon, as it could be wacky. Tonight: Out and about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Venus, your ruling planet, moves into your sign, which makes you more attractive and desirable. The amount of conflict around you could be disparaging, but not serious. You will be able to clear up a misunderstanding soon enough. Tonight: Let bygones be bygones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Mischief suits you fine, but be careful about getting caught in the crossfire of an argument between friends. Lie low for now, and look for the positive energy around the issue at hand. You could be more upset about a problem than you realize. Tonight: Let off some steam.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Your instincts to head home as soon as you see some disruption erupt might not be a bad idea. You won’t be able to insulate yourself from all this energy, but you have a better chance of being more removed from it at home. Misunderstandings run rampant. Tonight: Screen calls.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might be unusually difficult, as someone else’s negative mood seems to put a damper on the moment. Understand that a friend could be distancing him- or herself because he or she doesn’t feel up to snuff. Let go of judgments, and just do your thing. Tonight: Let the fun begin.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might be concerned about a matter that is close to your heart. You detach sufficiently from the here and now, and are one of the most laid-back people around. A family member could be down, distant and/or difficult. Tonight: Help a loved one get past a misunderstanding.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You enjoy being the main focus, but make time to slow down, take a nap or do something just for you. Others might have some difficulty with the intensity of the Full Moon and the hassles that mark this particular lunar event, but not you. Tonight: Do whatever you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might want to step back and watch others for now. You won’t want to be in the middle of the fray, especially with all of the activity associated with this Full Moon. Communication contains some negativity. Tonight: The more secretive you are, the better the results will be.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You always value the feedback of a friend, no matter what is going on. You no longer want to sustain the ups and downs of relating to this particular person. Make an extra effort to get in touch with another friend who needs some attention. Tonight: Meet up with loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You’ll note an issue arising between family and your more public life. How you handle this matter could define today as well as a sustained period afterward. Avoid being argumentative, even if you are disappointed. Make a point to go out. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Observe what is going on around you. Emphasize long-distance communication as well as a potential trip. Stay open to what is being offered. You are full of energy and ready for a change. Touch base with a loved one whom you don’t often hear from. Tonight: Be entertained.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
One-on-one relating draws positive results, especially from a partner or close loved one. Still, you might find yourself in an unusual interaction. Your focus needs to be on the other party for now. Use caution with spending or signing any money agreements. Tonight: Make nice.