Susie Choate was so frustrated with her first pysanky egg that, unbeknownst to her instructor, she hurled it into the forest. Even though she wasn’t pleased with her final product, Choate was hooked on the creative process and the serene moments it provided.
“I have been doing pysanky eggs for maybe eight to ten years,” said Choate, who lives in Hancock and markets her work through her studio brand, Expressed in Colors. “I attended a workshop and I hated my first egg, so I threw it into the woods. But I knew I loved the technique.
“The workshop was three hours and I went home and bought all the dyes and went through every pattern in the book. Then I tried my own designs and essentially taught myself.”
While practicing, Choate soon found that hours and entire days were slipping by as she was engrossed in the learning and the process of creating pysanky eggs, a traditional Ukrainian craft. Soon she had reached a point where she was incorporating her modern designs into the centuries-old tradition of creating the eggs.
“As I took my class and got my books, I realized these eggs have meaning. In ancient times, people believed that if you kept pysanky in your home it would keep evil away,” Choate said. “Then in Christian times, it took on different meanings.
“For example, the color yellow means youth, purity or hospitality, while a wolf’s teeth design means wisdom. So, even my nontraditional designs have these traditional elements to them.”
In order to make such intricate patterns, Choate named a steady hand and patience as critical to success. The eggs are made using a wax resist method that is similar to how batik fabrics are produced. The first step is to clean the eggs with vinegar and water. Choate then uses a dressmaker’s tape to measure the eggs before faintly sketching the design in.
“I start by drawing lightly in wax what I want to stay white. In pysanky, you work from lightest to darkest colors. Next, I dip the egg in yellow dye. Then wax in what I want to stay orange, and continue on until the last color is black,” Choate described the process.
“The dyes I use are water-based aniline dyes that are not like what you get at the store. For the last steps, I hold the egg over a candle flame to remove the extra wax and finally varnish the finished egg.”
The eggs can be hollowed out at the end of the process, although this is not Choate’s preferred method as the egg shell can be blown out and all the design work wasted. Instead, she prefers to remove the insides of the egg before she begins crafting and then plugging the hole with wax and weighting it down to keep it submerged in the dye as she works.
Among the tools Choate employs are the specialty and the everyday.
“To melt the wax I have a kistka, which has a funnel on top and is essentially a writing tool,” she said. “I also like using Viva brand paper towels to wipe away the extra wax as they are mostly lint-free.”
Choate has possessed an interest in art since she was a young girl and began coloring with her grandmother in coloring books. She moved on to drawing as a preteen and teen and took the standard art classes in school.
When she moved to the Monadnock Region as an adult and realized the vibrancy of the art scene here she “wanted to get into everything,” as she explained, and sampled many of the classes and workshops available through such venues as the Sharon Arts Center and the Jaffrey Civic Center.
“I think years ago I may have seen something on TV about pysanky and it clicked in my mind. When I saw the workshop, I was excited I had the opportunity to try it. I love putting the wax down and the dying process,” Choate said.
“I find it very relaxing to smell the wax melting and then to apply the wax to the egg,” she continued. “When I mark the egg that part is OK and very meticulous, but when I get out the wax, that’s when I say, ‘Let’s get this going!’ It is a very time-consuming process, but so rewarding.”
When working on her eggs, Choate said that she loves colors and the dyes. In all her artwork, whether pysanky or colored pencil or another medium, everything she does comes back to color, while her designs are inspired by nature.
Although pysanky eggs are typically associated with spring, Choate works year-round at her craft. She finds that not only is the process very relaxing and rewarding, but she is pleased to be able to create something that others use to grace their home with beauty and originality.
“I love making something beautiful to share,” Choate said. “I’ve sold both inexpensive eggs and very expensive ostrich eggs, one of which was purchased by a doctor who had it shipped to his home in Spain.
“But to me the size doesn’t matter. What is more important is that someone wanted it in their home and that makes me happy.
Passing on her love for pysanky is equally rewarding for Choate.
“I was asked to do a workshop at the Mariposa Museum and it was my first time teaching and I was so nervous,” she recalled, “but as the students were putting their eggs over the flame and really enjoying it, it made me so happy.”
In the future, Choate is contemplating a show sometime next year at the Jaffrey Civic Center. She also would like to continue teaching the art of pysanky eggs and is open to holding a class upon request.
To learn more about attending a pysanky class taught by Choate or to inquire about purchasing a handmade egg, call 732-3367.