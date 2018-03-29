Oh, little mice. What a complicated relationship I have with you. As I lie in bed at night and hear you scampering about in the walls or ceiling above me, I think, “Please just stay in the walls where you are warm. Don’t come into the room. Don’t get into the cupboards and drawers and leave your little nasty calling cards.”
Alas, they usually do. One winter, my partner and I found bars of soap they’d nibbled on in our upstairs bathroom cabinet. At Twin Elm Farm, my booth-mate Roger had several bars of his goat’s milk soap chewed just a bit. The rodents couldn’t just stick to a single bar, though. No, they just liked to sample each one – just enough to make them unsellable.
Oh, well. Roger’s loss was me and my partner’s gain since he gave us a bunch of the bars. I love goat’s milk lotions and soaps, by the way, but that’s another article.
So, take a peek at this little wire contraption pictured here. Roger and I were buying a bunch of stuff from an estate in Temple and this early mousetrap was in a box of other cool old stuff. You know my knowledge of antiques is only a microbe above hack level, but I’m pretty sure this is an early non-lethal mousetrap.
It’s such a cool basket-like wire piece that I find fascinating. Roger thinks it’s gross. I appreciate its workmanship, its clever design and, most of all, the fact that it’s not intended to kill. I’m hoping my ELF colleague Dan Yelin, from the “Is It A Find?”column next to me, might shed a little more light on its provenance because when I went on a little online research adventure about mousetraps, call me overwhelmed.
There are over 6,000 mousetrap patents in existence according to Wikipedia. Even in Shakespeare’s 1602 “Hamlet,” mousetraps were referenced: “tis a knavish piece of work.”I’m guessing as long as man has been inhabiting homes and storing foodstuffs, there’s been mice present and a need to control their population.
On Wiki, I found a list of six types of mousetraps:
Jaw Mousetrap: First patented in 1879 by James M. Keep of New York, the jaw trap looks literally like an open mouth, kind of like those old wind-up laughing teeth clackers, spread wide open with a coil spring mechanism that snaps shut on the mouse when triggered. Kind of creepy if you ask me.
Spring-Loaded Bar Mousetrap: The most common and probably overall the most effective mousetrap is the one we’ve all seen and/or used. An incredibly simple device, it was first patented in 1894 by William C. Hooker of Abingdon, N.Y. A heavily spring-loaded bar with a trip to release it, usually mounted on a lightweight piece of wood, it’s startles with a snap and always makes me a little sad when I hear it because I know some cute little mouse has probably just met its maker.
Electric Mousetrap: I’ve never seen one of these and I’m guessing they’re not that common. The mouse connects two electrodes, completing a circuit, which delivers a lethal dose of electricity.
Live-Capture Mousetrap: The earliest patented mousetrap was actually a live capture version in 1870, created by W K Bachman of South Carolina. There’s a myriad of these types of traps, including the wire cage egg-shaped one I’ve pictured here. This is my preferred style of trap since no harm comes to the animal.
They must be tended to frequently to avoid rodent death occurring due to exposure or dehydration. Mice should be relocated quite a distance from the home since they have strong homing instincts. According to one of the articles I read, common house mice may not fare all that well after release since they instinctively want to live in human dwellings, but, hey, at least they’ve got a chance!
Glue Mousetraps: I find these downright insidious. I didn’t see when they were patented, but they’re pretty simple. An adhesive is applied to cardboard or plastic and baited either with actual food or a synthetic scent lure. The mouse is immediately stuck to the device and usually still alive when found.
Frequently, the adhesive trap is a small hollow box, so the mouse is never seen and meant to be disposable. These traps are understandably controversial and are banned in several countries including New Zealand. Unfortunately, I believe they are readily available here in the U.S.
Bucket Mousetraps: These can be easily lethal (filled with water or a poison) or non-lethal and very simple. A ramp leads up to the rim of a deep-sided container or bucket and the bait is at the top of the container where the mouse simply falls in. If meant to be live traps, they, too, must be checked frequently since mice dehydrate rapidly and often more than one mouse will fall into the trap, leaving the possibility of fear- or hunger-invoked killing of their little cell mates.
Interestingly, I found a guy who collects old mousetraps while doing research for this column. He has a monumental collection and is actively seeking tons of unique vintage traps. Check out his “wants” list at rickcicciarelli.com. I reached out to him via email and verified that he’s still looking. Check out the site if you’re interested.
He’s got some really bizarre-looking examples. I haven’t used a mousetrap in several years. In fact, if one of my cats catches a mouse and is foolish enough to bring it to me, a scramble ensues. I can’t stand the torturous play cats seem to enjoy so much when they’ve got a little rodent in their clutches. I can usually hear that little frightened squeak several rooms away, too, and it always sends me running.
My dad thinks I’m crazy making such a fuss over what he sees as an incredible nuisance. It’s just who I am, though.