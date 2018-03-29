If there’s one staple when it comes to springtime and Easter season, it’s farm-fresh eggs. People use them for dyeing and decorating in all sorts of creative ways, as well as for making yummy pastries and treats.
“We see egg sales rise around both Easter and Thanksgiving because more people are baking goods to go with their holiday dinners,” noted Lyndsey Vaillancourt of Coll’s Farm Stand in Jaffrey.
To give you an idea of the volume we’re talking about, on a regular week, Coll’s packs about 1,500 dozen eggs. They’re sold to local stores (look for Nest Fresh 'n' Best on the carton) and restaurants, as well as at the Coll’s farm stand.
“We raise NH Reds, and currently we have about 3,500 hens that are actively laying,” Vaillancourt said.
While that might seem like a lot, Coll’s has actually scaled back in recent years. From 1985-2005 they had approximately 50,000 hens on their farm. The hens roam free in a two-story barn, and every single egg is hand-picked and packed.
When it comes to laying, hens follow a pretty typical pattern, though as they get older they start to lay less frequently.
“Hens lay an egg roughly once a day, but it is actually a hair more than every 24 hours, so that's why we get about 300 eggs a year instead of 365,” explained Chris Caserta of Walpole Valley Farms.
However, there are lots of factors that can impact production.
“Laying hens require a lot of human care to keep them healthy and laying top-quality eggs. Also, weather affects egg production. Hens do not like it if it is too cold or hot, too sunny or rainy,” Caserta described.
For farms like Walpole Valley Farm, that sell “pasture-raised eggs,” this can sometimes be a challenge. Typically, pasture-raised eggs are raised outdoors exclusively, with hens only going inside to lay and eat.
Mobile hen houses allow the chickens access to bugs, worms and other tasty goodies. Not only are pasture-raised eggs considered quite nutrient-dense and healthy to eat, but as Caserta said, buying them “is also a great way to support local agriculture.”
Now what about the color of the egg? Does it make a difference? While many of us grew up with the belief that one hue is better than the other, that’s just not the case.
“Other than the color of the shell, there is no difference between white and brown eggs… They offer the same nutritional value and cook exactly the same,” Vaillancourt noted.
Though white eggs are traditionally preferred for spring decorating, a quick search on Pinterest will likely change your mind. There are all kinds of gorgeous ideas for ornamental brown eggs, as well. For instance, you can draw intricate, mosaic-like designs on the delicate shell with a white art pen. Or you can dip half the egg in a glam glitter paint, leaving the other half au naturel.
Whatever creative route you go, just be sure to boil your eggs first or drain the contents using the pinhole method so you don’t end up with a pungent tablescape at your family gathering.
For everyday use, eggs can, in fact, last quite a long time.
“Properly stored, an egg keeps for weeks,” Caserta said. Walpole Valley Farm’s eggs are never more than a few days old when sold at the farm’s store, the Monadnock Co-op, and Walpole Grocery, or when they’re enjoyed by patrons of local restaurants, like The Hungry Diner in Walpole.
Vaillancourt explained that the key to getting your eggs to last is storing them unwashed because they have a protective layer that seals the pores and keeps bacteria out. So, whether you’re baking or bedecking your eggs, don’t wash until you’re ready to use.