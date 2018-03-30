From Americana to country to bluegrass and everything in between, Peterborough Folk Music’s 22nd annual concert series offers a full color wheel of song.
Kicking off the season this Saturday, March 31, is a double bill featuring Susan Werner and Seth Glier at Peterborough Players.
Deb McWethy, Peterborough Folk Music president and program director, has hosted a concert with Glier in her living room (as part of the Deb’s Chesham House Concerts series) and at Bass Hall in Peterborough as well as at Peterborough Players – he opened at the Players last year for Tom Rush.
A tenor singer-songwriter and pianist-guitarist who’s drawn comparisons to Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel, Glier performs with his side man, Joe Nerny, on saxophone. This performance will mark his first Peterborough concert since the release of his latest album, “Birds.”
The western Massachusetts resident wrote his fifth album (described as both personal and political) in a loft in a converted mill building with floor-to-ceiling windows, where birds served as his audience. The Grammy-nominated and two-time Independent Music Award winner has toured with dozens of artists, including Ani DiFranco and Ryan Adams.
McWethy saw Glier perform this past summer at the New Bedford Folk Festival, where Werner also played. The pair wanted to perform together.
“My creativity (in planning a concert season) comes from being at festivals and seeing what happens there,” said McWethy.
Werner performed at Peterborough’s legendary (now-closed) club, the Folkway, where McWethy first saw her when she opened for Greg Brown.
“I’d never heard of her,” she said. “She got a standing ovation and came back and did her own show after that.”
Werner, of Chicago, wrote six songs during her travels to Cuba in 2015 and 2016 for the album, “An American in Havana,” set to Cuban sounds.
“She does a wide range of music,” said McWethy. “She does Cole Porter; she’s a trained opera singer. She’s funny, interesting and smart. She’s pretty exceptional.”
Up next on Sunday, April 8, is a concert with Joe Crookston at Bass Hall. A singer-songwriter and slide guitarist, Crookston also plays fiddle and is a painter.
“He’s an infectious storyteller,” she said.
The Steel Wheels follow April 27 at Peterborough Players. Natives of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the traditional folk string band’s latest album was recorded in an 18th-century farmhouse in rural Maine. The band’s name is a nod to steam-powered trains and buggies of their Mennonite lineage.
Grammy Award-winning producer Jim Rooney performs a night of folk, country, bluegrass, song-swapping and storytelling with Pat Alger and Chris Brashear April 28 as part of Deb’s House Concerts.
“Lyle Lovett and Nanci Griffith credited (Rooney) for their career,” said McWethy. “He inspired and made famous so many people.”
Rooney, now a Vermont resident, managed Cambridge’s Club 47 (now Club Passim), a catalyst of the ‘60s folk music boom. He later served as director and talent coordinator for the Newport Folk Festival, and in the 1970s, he engineered and produced records in Nashville.
Husband-and-wife folk-rock duo The Kennedys will perform May 18 at Bass Hall.
“They are the sweetheart couple of The New Bedford Folk Festival,” said McWethy of the duo, who have played in her living room.
Pete and Maura Kennedy are recognized for their harmonies, which blend elements of country music, bluegrass and western swing. Former members of Nanci Griffith’s Blue Moon Orchestra, they have toured and performed for more than 20 years.
A CD release party for John Gorka is June 3 at Bass Hall. The album, “True in Time,” is the 15th for Gorka, who has done countless national and international tours and has collaborated with the likes of Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Ani DiFranco, Lucy Kaplansky, Patty Larkin and many more.
The fall season begins Sept. 29 at Peterborough Players with trio Red Molly, performing with Craig and Eben of Roosevelt Dime.
Four-time featured artist at MerleFest, Red Molly consists of Laurie MacAllister (bass), Abbie Gardner (Dobro), and Molly Venter (guitar) play roots folk, bluegrass, honky-tonk and ballads in three-part harmony.
Garnet Rogers and Archie Fisher finish out the year with their final performance together Oct. 5 at Peterborough Players. Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rogers employs a style that incorporates blues, rock, country, bluegrass and classical music.
Fisher, recognized for his contributions to Scottish folk music, is the 27-year host of BBC Radio Scotland's award-winning "Travelling Folk" show. And a Scots Traditional Music Hall of Fame inductee along with a Member of the British Empire honoree bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II and his peers.
“This is one of the most well-rounded series we’ve ever hosted,” said McWethy.
◼
The first concert in the Peterborough Folk Music series featuring Susan Werner and Seth Glier is this Saturday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. at Peterborough Players. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door (cash or check). Visit pfmsconcerts.org to purchase tickets and for a full schedule of performances.