A pair of actors in Peterborough have a mission: to present a new script to the region with their own theater company.
Nora Fiffer and Jason Lambert formed Firelight Theatre workshop to build a local arts culture where audiences are no longer spectators and are instead participants in the process.
Fiffer is a Chicago native and professional actor and acting teacher in theater, film and television and wrote and directed her own web series. After starting a family, she and her husband moved to his hometown of Peterborough in fall of 2016 and she started teaching acting and filmmaking classes in Peterborough last year.
Lambert, a native of Greenville and English teacher at ConVal High School, is also a professional actor – commercially and extensively in theater – and a theater teacher throughout the Northeast.
The two met last year and quickly realized they shared experiences and had compatible styles and strengths. Both had worked in major cities.
“You’re beholden to the industry there,” said Lambert. “In a small community you can have more influence on your artistic culture.”
With their new company, they are also able to self-direct and produce.
“We have a lot of creative control,” said Lambert. “There’s an increased amount of responsibility but with that a lot of great reward.”
After exploring creative ideas and processes through writing, improv and research as well as sharing and exchanging techniques and training, Lambert said he and Fiffer established priorities.
“We wanted to bring theater to this vibrant arts community and find ways to help build new community through those connections, reaching beyond what the normal theater-going audience is,” he said.
Firelight Theatre Workshop’s inaugural season opens at the Guernsey building in downtown Peterborough this evening, March 29, with “Skylight,” Sir David Hare’s Tony and Olivier award-winning play. Hare is also a screenwriter (“The Hours”) and theater and film director.
Fiffer and Lambert play former lovers who, over the course of a winter night, review, navigate and contemplate their past, present and future. The cast also features high school student, Braeden Hatfield as their 18-year-old son. A student of Fiffer’s, Hatfield has also been involved with Project Shakespeare locally.
While “Skylight” is a traditional play, it will be performed in a nontraditional space in keeping with the company mission of creating an innovative and immersive theater experience. They searched apartments in town for rent and instead found an alternative space at the Guernsey building, which they outfitted to look like an apartment. It has 20 seats.
“We’re asking audience members to live in the apartment with us for the night,” said Fiffer. “People in the room change the energy. We want the play to be unique and fresh for each set of audience members.”
Another company goal is to share process through open workshops and rehearsals.
Next up on the Firelight Theatre Workshop performance schedule in June is “We Were Friends,” described as “an ongoing theatrical experience” inspired by the friendship between Ralph Waldo Emerson, Transcendentalist essayist and poet, and Margaret Fuller, journalist and activist.
It consists of 12 short performance pieces, or "episodes," that reimagine the pair’s lives today.
The first three of these live episodes will be performed for the public in nontraditional theater spaces in June, September and December of this year.
“We researched (Emerson and Fuller) and found their friendship compelling,” said Fiffer. “We added improv and writing to the mix and started embodying these characters.”
This fall, Firelight Theatre Workshop will present Will Eno’s “The Realistic Joneses,” about two couples – both with the last name Jones – who become neighbors and (sort of) friends.
Beyond providing a fresh perspective of theater for audiences by performing in nontraditional formats and spaces, the co-founders hope community and audience members will find a way to be involved with their productions, whether by managing the house for a night, designing props or taking on other tasks.
“We hope people are interested enough to say, ‘How can I help make this sustainable?’” said Fiffer.
Delving even further, they hope people will contribute by offering their input on the material the company should present, sharing what they think will be of interest, meaningful or timely.
“We want our art-making conversation to be with the people with whom we share community,” said Lambert.
“Skylight” opens Thursday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m., with performances every Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. through April 22 at the Guernsey Building, second floor, 70 Main St., Peterborough. In keeping with their idea that ticket prices should be affordable and never prohibitive, admission to each Friday performance is pay-what-you-can. Single tickets are $20 and $15 for students. They are on sale along with $50 season subscriptions at firelighttheatreworkshop.com. Call 646-263-9301 or email firelighttheatreworkshop@gmail.com for more information.